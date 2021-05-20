Microsoft hosts a joint Xbox and Bethesda meeting to discuss future projects





One of last year’s biggest announcements was the conclusion of Microsoft’s acquisition of Zenimax Media. This included studios such as Bethesda Softworks and Arkane Studios. Recently, Xbox Game Studios director Matt Booty interviewed Le Figaro to reveal some compelling new information about the newly formed partnership between Bethesda and Xbox. The most exciting of these is the news that Bethesda and Xbox will host a joint meeting in the coming weeks to discuss future projects from Bethesda and other related studios.

Hopefully, you’ll learn more about what everyone at Bethesda is working on and become clearer about how it works on the Xbox (Starfield, who?). The meeting isn’t dated, but it’s no coincidence that the E32021 is coming soon.

[Fil] I was able to talk to Matt Booty, director of Xbox Game Studios. About the acquisition of Bethesda:-Joint session of Microsoft and Bethesda in a few weeks-Purpose: New Bethesda features for Game Pass on release date https://t.co/J1CQWnj8bl

Chlo Woitier (@W_Chloe) May 20, 2021

Microsoft’s goal for other studios acquired under Bethesda and ZeniMax is to enable complete creative freedom, much like the Xbox Game Studios. However, Bethesda retains the entire publishing department, including marketing, sales, communications, and more. In many ways, Bethesda’s life remains the same under the Xbox banner. Also, while all future Bethesda projects are aimed to appear on the first day of the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft is in the studio just as Netflix develops original content based on data and trends. I don’t want to “create a game for the Xbox Game Pass”.

Obviously, ZeniMax and Bethesda president James Leder report directly to Xbox head Phil Spencer, noting that Bethesda once again emphasizes that it’s a bit different from the Xbox Game Studios. Worth it.

Recently, many older Bethesda games have joined the Xbox Game Pass, and with the support of FPS Boost, games like Prey have become some of the best games on the Xbox Game Pass.

Game Catalog Xbox Game Pass Ultimate

All game needs with one subscription.

Is the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate the best value for all games? That is possible. Ultimate is bundled with an Xbox Live Gold subscription, an Xbox Game Pass subscription for both Xbox consoles and Windows PCs, and Xbox Cloud Gaming on the go. This means you can access hundreds of games and keep adding to them for a monthly subscription fee.

Commissions may be incurred when purchasing using the link. learn more.

What is Microsoft Teams’ response to the competitor’s confirmation zoom event?

Zoom enhances the game with Zoom Events. The idea is to bring the overall webinar and virtual conferencing experience a bit closer to the actual event in terms of mechanics. Will Microsoft Teams build something to compete with it?

Episode 1 Ask Windows Central Introductory: New Q & A Show for Readers

Hello everyone! It’s been a while since the last episode of Ask Dan, and we know it was a show that our community really enjoyed. Therefore, today we are announcing the renewal of the show with a new name and format. Ask Windows Central.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos