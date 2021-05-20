CACI Secure Communication Receives Prestigious Edison Award for Aerial Sensor Technology





CACI’s SteelBox and CM142 multi-sensor gyro stabilized imaging systems are recognized for their innovation excellence.

CACI International Inc (NYSE: CACI) today announced that two of CACI’s signature technologies, the SteelBox and the CM142 sensor, have received the Edison Award for excellence in innovation. ..

The Edison Awards recognize the world’s most innovative products and business leaders and are one of the most prestigious awards for excellence in new technologies and innovations.

CACI’s SteelBox, an enterprise technology and the first secure and certified mobile communications app for US government agencies, won the Bronze Edison Award. SteelBox allows government officials to make encrypted calls and send encrypted messages securely and conveniently without fear of eavesdropping or data breaches. This technology has been recognized in the category of commercial technology. SteelBox was also recognized as an Industry Innovator by the Government Innovation Awards and was the first Software-as-Service (SaaS) offered on the Azure Government Marketplace by system integrators.

CACI’s CM142 multi-sensor gyro stabilized imaging system, an electro-optical / infrared sensor, won the Silver Edison Award. The CM142 multispectral system offers industry-leading performance in minimal size, weight, and power, enabling real-time aerial intelligence, heat mapping, and hotspot detection. Recently, this system was deployed to help responders fight wildfires throughout the western United States. Mission technology played a key role in combating devastating wildfires by providing front-line firefighting teams with real-time aerial mapping and surveillance. CM142 was recognized in the Aeronautical Innovation category.

The Edison Awards are run by the 501c3 non-profit organization Edison Universe, whose mission is to recognize, respect and nurture innovation and innovators, in collaboration with CACI’s philanthropic efforts to support innovation and STEM initiatives.

In addition to the Edison Awards, CACI is recognized as an innovator in unmanned aerial vehicle protection systems, secure communications, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, agile software, and other high-tech areas.

John Mengucci, President and Chief Executive Officer of CACI, said: It’s a testament to highly skilled employees who research, innovate, apply high-tech and help you achieve your most important national security missions. “

CACI’s approximately 23,000 talented employees are committed to providing unique expertise and technology to address the challenges of your largest enterprise and mission. Our culture of excellence, innovation and excellence has boosted our success and earned us recognition as the most admired company in Fortune World. As a member of the Fortune 1000 Largest Companies, Russell 1000 Index, and S & P MidCap 400 Index, we consistently offer strong shareholder value. Please visit www.caci.com.

Statements that do not correspond to past facts are contained here and may be interpreted as forward-looking statements, as defined by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. It is very different from the expected result. Factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from expectations include risk factors and other submissions listed in Form 10-K’s annual CACI report for the fiscal year ended June 30, 2020. Includes, but is not limited to. CACI works with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Forward-looking statements should not be overly trusted and should only be stated as of the date of this document.

View source version on businesswire.com: https: //www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210520005200/en/

