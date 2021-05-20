Is “high resolution audio” streaming just a gimmick?





Minfam / Unsplash

Audiophiles will say that they can hear the difference between compressed audio and lossless audio, but can the human ear hear the difference? (File photo)

Opinion: Let’s talk about high resolution streaming. Is Losless Audio a Placebo? That’s a question I’ve been working on a lot lately.

Talk to audiophiles and enthusiastically explain how you can hear the difference between compressed and lossless audio files.

A compelling argument backed by science: The higher the sampling frequency and bit depth during conversion, the more accurate and better the quality of the digital sound will be with respect to the original recording. That is definitely a thing.

But that is indisputable. What I struggle with is whether the human ear can hear the difference.

Read more: * 1971: Apple is obsessed with the year music changed everything * Qobuzs’ high-definition music streaming service is coming to New Zealand for $ 30 per month * iTunes Death: Now music lovers Where are you going?

Let’s see what is happening in the market.

It is booming.

kind of. The number of music services offering high resolution streaming layers continues to grow. Tidal, Qobuz, Spotify, and even Deezer have hierarchies that allow you to collect more money from your users in a higher resolution format in exchange for the same content.

Apple attended the party again this week. But there is a difference. We provide lossless audio to Apple Music customers at no additional cost. And even if the logic suggests that just being in the market gives credibility, I think it has the opposite effect.

That strange move for three reasons.

First, Apple, the most successful money-making machine we’ve ever seen in the world, doesn’t charge more than a penny for access to lossless audio. Users simply flick the switch in the app settings menu when the service starts next month.

It’s a big red flag.

Second, Apple’s proprietary high-end headphones (even the $ 999 AirPods Max) don’t support the new lossless audio format.

Third, Apple was unusually behind the high-resolution audio trend.

Something is definitely up.

Reviewsfire

Talk to audiophiles and enthusiastically explain how you can hear the difference between compressed and lossless audio files.

Tsunami of evidence for high resolution audio

If you dig a little deeper, you’ll quickly see that there’s little evidence that people care about high-definition music.

The Jay-Zs streaming service Tidal is probably the most famous champion for its quality. For US $ 19.99 (NZ $ 27.84) per month, you’ll have access to a catalog of over 70 million songs with lossless hi-fi sound quality.

And Tidal hasn’t broken the record with customer numbers. In fact, industry rumors suggest that Tidal had a reputation for financial delays due to continued delays in payments. It’s not a good sign that things are going well.

A closer look at Tidals’ recent financial situation supports the claim that the average user doesn’t care about high-definition music. The latest Tidals report needs to go back to 2018, but it’s not beautiful and shows a loss of US $ 37 million.

These non-stimulating numbers followed a US $ 200 million cash injection by SoftBank-owned telco Sprint in exchange for 33% of streaming services.

Despite the magical combination of capital and influence from the biggest musicians on the planet, Tidal is still willing to deceive. Exclude subscribers (or shortages) and P & L from public records.

But it’s not all bad news for Tidal. Jack Dorsey’s financial services platform, Square, has acquired 80% ownership for US $ 302 million. This represents a decent profit for Jay-Z, which acquired the company for US $ 56 million in 2015.

However, analysts suggest that the true value Square is buying is Jay-Z’s hip-hop impact on the CashApp platform.

But I deviate.

What I point out is that Tidal is a clear case study, showing that it lacks even the actual demand and need for high-resolution audio.

And even though Apple released its own high-resolution audio product this week, I think the world’s largest tech companies have reached the same conclusion.

And as an exercise to catch up with Jones, we are reluctantly releasing a high-tier audio streaming service.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos