Deep Silver working on a new Time Splitters game in a studio formed by the original creators





Deep Silver is transforming the studio behind the Time Splitters franchise, Free Radical Design, to work on a new Time Splitters game. The studio will be headed by former founders Steve Ellis and David Douk. The new game isn’t under development yet, but Ellis has confirmed plans for the next Time Splitters game.

New Deep Silver Studio is now available in free radical design pic.twitter.com/N5qTTcZfsW

Official Deep Silver (@deepsilver) May 20, 2021

The last article in the TimeSplitters franchise was TimeSplitters: Future Perfect in the 2005s. There were several reports of Time Splitters 4 in 2007, but the plan failed after the bankruptcy of Free Radical Designs in 2008. Crytek eventually acquired the studio and renamed it Crytek UK, but closed it again for cash. Flow problem. Finally, after the acquisition from Koch Media in 2014, the studio changed its brand name to Dambuster Studios.

Dambuster Studios continued to develop many games under Deep Silver, Koch Medias’ video game publisher. Some notable examples include Homefront: The Revolution, and the upcoming Dead Island 2. Prior to this, the studio also worked on Crysisseries games and Ryse: Son of Rome. Many fans speculated on the possibility of aTime Splitters 4 after the acquisition, but publishers quickly crushed rumors of a resurgence. Ellis recorded in 2013 and said she was unlikely to see aTime Splitters 4.

Since then, there has been no official TimeSplitters game, but games developed by previous creators have a variety of Easter eggs and references. TimeSplitters Rewind is a fan-created volunteer project for reproducing games using CRYENGINE and was officially supported by Crytek. The TimeSplitters 2 4K port was also recently found hidden in Homefront: The Revolution, but it was a prototype featuring many bugs and bugs.

Then, in 2018, Deep Silver acquired theTimeSplitters IP. Deep Silver later announced that it had joined the company to help Steve Ellis plan the future course of the franchise.Ellis says she can’t say anything more to the fans at this point, but the fans continue to watch.[ing] With the reform of the Free Radical Design studio and the return of the original creators of the game, the future looks bright to franchise fans, not to mention a clear confirmation that a new game is underway.

[Source: gamesindustry.biz, Deep Silver Twitter account]







