Notable Digital News: Former Google Ads boss plans to build an ad-free search engine





In this week’s Digital News, performance marketing manager Tom and SEO executive Kylie will discuss everything about Google and Reddit, and how each of these platforms is making waves in the advertising and marketing world.

Former Google Ads bosses have created their own search engine that doesn’t serve ads. Instead, the platform will be completely subscription-based.

The idea is that the platform is 100% ad-free, 100% affiliate-free, and when a user searches for something, the content they receive is not necessarily the most clicked content, but the highest quality content. Clickbait is one of the content that is penalized. If you want to promote a lot of user engagement, you need to be of high quality.

The overall concept is very interesting and can be useful for small retailers and high quality independent sites, but it’s still unclear if users are willing to search for prices.

Google has announced a variety of new features across the measurement platform. This allows users to track and understand results even if data is missing. The idea is to fill the gap in results when cookies and data are not available. As we saw on Facebook, the numbers output by the platform in the absence of all the data are at best volatile, so it’s interesting to see how accurate these data entry methods are.

Reddit is a great place to find a niche community of subject matter experts and a great place to place ads. Reddit is starting to set up its own in-house agency to work directly with the brand and get the most out of the platform.

This is a great help for those new to the platform, as Reddit can be confusing at the right time. That’s why it’s important to ensure that your ads are displayed correctly.

Almost a year after Google’s tools were announced to shut down, an alternative was released by Schema.org. Schema Markup Validator is now available in beta with many of the same features as before. You’ll also see a very similar box for getting the URL and entering the code snippet on the first landing of the tool.

Google previously said that all features will be copied to the new rich result test, but this is not true as it only supports structured markup that is officially supported in Google search results. was.

Google adds data to its performance reports to indicate direction requests and access to websites. This data is already available in the Insights report, but will be added to the new performance report.

Direction requests should show you the number of unique users requesting directions to your business, and discount double-clicks, direction request cancellations, spam, and more, so you should get a more accurate metric. Website clicks are the number of clicks a business listing website link gets.

Looking for digital marketing support?Please send an email to [email protected] For a chat about how we can work together. Whether you’re an SEO, paid media, or affiliate, we have specialists who can help you build effective strategies.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos