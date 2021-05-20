The absurdity of our innovation theater





Sally-Ann Williams is the CEO of Cicada Innovations, a leading country in deep tech incubators, helping visionary entrepreneurs commercialize research and turn ideas into business. Cicadas have been doing that for 20 years.

Bronwyn Le Grice is the CEO of AND Health, a commercial engine room for digital health, and provides support programs to Australian digital health companies.

Both of these leaders share an optimistic view of the future that is common throughout the entrepreneurial community. However, they have a dim view of government funding for innovation in Australia, marking some of it as just an innovation theater.

In the InnovationAus Commercial Disco podcast, they elaborated on what they consider to be a failure of innovation funding and suggested another approach.

Innovation Theater: Bronwyn Le Grice and Sally-Ann Williams

Le Grice states that innovation outcomes were evaluated by inadequate indicators, but those that reflected the true value of innovation were often ignored.

According to Le Grice, we all need to go beyond the number of startups and other indicators used to measure government funding programs. Innovations in deep technology, especially health technology, take time.

Therefore, a longer-term lens is needed when considering supporting that innovation. It’s not about how many people attended the workshop we did.

It’s even more important: how many companies have gone from 2, 10, 20, and 40 employees. The number of people in the global market who have obtained regulatory approval for their products. She said how many people are affiliated with big companies.

Let’s look at the serious economic impact of sustainable innovation over a period of time. Focus on evaluation rather than value and stop talking about the number of startups. Some may be one person, others may be side gigs. And they may not actually get there.

Deep Tech was the focus of a report produced by Cicada Innovations, Australia’s Deep Tech Opportunity, released in August 2020.

Williams rejected the parameters commonly used to judge innovation as an indicator of vanity. She said the report aims to assess deep technological innovation according to impact metrics, numbers that are far more important to people, the planet and prosperity when unpacking them.

She said the report applied these value-added indicators. According to Williams, for every $ 1 returned by a deep tech company, an additional $ 3 is returned to customers, businesses, and society as a whole.

Therefore, the actual value of a business is neither what it is valued for nor what its profit line sees. In reality, it is a cost reduction to society.

As a clear example, she quoted Loop +, a member of Cicada Innovations. Develop an activity tracker for wheelchair users to continuously record body sitting and position to understand activity and risk.

It helps people avoid complications like pressure ulcers. According to Williams, the company is valuable in terms of sales, financing, and traction both domestically and internationally.

However, treating people hospitalized with pressure ulcers costs $ 2.2 billion annually in the medical system.

Where are the indicators when considering what we are investing in and what programs we are launching? When we think about value, we need to redefine it.

Le Grice dismissed the government’s current innovation financing policy, noting that innovation should be about sustainable long-term economic growth and international competitiveness.

They need to fund programs that have a proven track record of influential. Just as investors and entrepreneurs look for people who have done it before, governments need to look for people with a proven track record. And it’s about how to harness those people’s skills and expertise, like a cicada with a wonderful 20-year history of architecture. Do you want to deploy your company and its model across multiple sectors?

Williams said the government’s approach to funding innovation, unlike most other developed economies, lacks a long-term vision.

We need a true vision of what we can do as a society and what we should be as a society, and we really line up behind it. But getting there requires sustainable investment and a sustainable vision.

All other developed countries are doubling their investment in science and technology-based business and research, Williams said.

Multinationals and businesses operating in the UK, EU and US are investing in research, development and long-term vision because they know they need it for economic sustainability. We are still far behind about those things.

Le Grice suggested a solution. It is to restructure the 20-year-old Joint Research Center program into a Joint Commercialization Center program modeled after AND Health.

Want to talk about the Joint Commercialization Center? There is a proven model of collaborative research. It connects global companies and universities, small Australian service providers with large Australian players. We have gone from being a large company to a small business surrounding the commercialization of digital health.

There is no reason why I can’t sit down with teams from another sector and teach them how to create a non-profit, industry-led, collaborative commercialization center in their area of ​​expertise.

We are still funding the same structure. If you want to change it, please raise funds in another way. It’s very easy. The definition of madness is to do the same thing and expect different results.

Do you know more

