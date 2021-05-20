News update: Treasury demands a global minimum corporate tax of at least 15%





Treasury officials have proposed a global minimum corporate tax of 15%. (Photo by ANGELA WEISS / AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

font size

Here’s what you need to know to navigate the market today:

According to Bloomberg News, the United States is asking other countries to agree to a 15% global minimum corporate tax as part of an international effort to discourage companies from seeking lower taxes outside their own country. The Treasury tweeted that the minimum tax rate for global corporations would ensure that the global economy would prosper on the basis of a more equal competitive arena in the taxation of multinational corporations. It will promote innovation, growth and prosperity while improving the fairness of the middle class and workers. The Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development had discussed a rate of 12.5% ​​before Joe Biden was elected president, but said the proposed rate of 15% would increase the likelihood of reaching an agreement this summer. Has been done. Biden initially proposed a 21% tax rate on the world income earned by US companies, but some low-tax companies opposed it. The United States aims to ensure that 100 of the world’s largest corporations pay more taxes to the countries in which they do business, under former President Donald Trump, who has withdrawn from negotiations. Resume the more volatile discussion. The OECD could redistribute about $ 100 billion if it changes the way it allocates tax rights, and setting a global minimum tax amount could generate $ 100 billion annually in governments around the world. I presume that there is.

Republicans in the House of Representatives have proposed a five-year, $ 400 billion transportation bill focusing on highways, bridges, and transportation systems. Smaller than President Joe Bydens’ $ 2.3 trillion US employment plan and Senate Republican opposition to $ 570 billion in infrastructure, the House bill is a reapproval of the Transport Fund bill, which expires on September 30. CNBC reported. Ground transportation, driven through proposed reforms, technologies and efficient review methods (STARTER methods), will increase funding for ground transportation projects by approximately $ 100 billion. However, it does not include measures such as broadband access, mass transit, water projects, and airports. It also doesn’t include the billions of dollars that Byden wants to modernize schools, invest in R & D, and build charging stations for electric vehicles. Republicans say Videns’ plans are too big and too expensive, and dislike his plans to raise corporate taxes to pay them. Our bill focuses on the core infrastructure that helps move people and goods within the community every day, cut off the red tape that hinders the construction of projects, and bring resources into the hands of state and locals with as few strings as possible. I’m guessing. .. Sam Graves (R., MO), a ranking member of the House Transport Infrastructure Committee and a lead sponsor of the bill.

According to Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, fully vaccinated people will receive a Covid-19 vaccine booster 8-12 months after the second vaccination. May be required. CNN reports that the vaccine’s efficacy lasts for at least six months, perhaps much longer, but if you need a booster within a year or so of getting the primary. think.Instead of whac-a-mole on individual variants and developing variant-specific boosters, you may be able to continue boosting against wild-type. [of unmutated virus], And you’ll get a good enough response that you won’t have to worry about the variant, he said. Pfizer has not completed the booster vaccine test, and Moderna is also working on booster shots, testing the effectiveness of half the vaccine against mutants.

President Joe Biden will sign the Covid-19 Hate Climb Bill this afternoon. The law aims to strengthen national response to hate crimes in response to increased violence against Asian Americans. The House passed on Tuesday with 364-62 votes after the Senate approved it with 94-1 votes last month. The bill specifies that Department of Justice officials will consider hate crimes, and the Attorney General issues guidelines for state and local law enforcement agencies to enable online reporting of hate crimes and raise public awareness. The Wall Street Journal reported that it demanded that it be done. Grace Meng, New York, has been one of the pains and struggles for the past year and a half, characterized by sneaky and unpleasant hatred and violence against the Asian-American community scapegoated by the coronavirus outbreak. Said that. , The bill is sponsored by the House of Representatives. Last week, a Georgia grand jury charged Robert Aaron Long with multiple murders and other charges in March that shot and killed eight dead in three Atlanta hot springs, including six Asian women. ..

Write to [email protected]

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos