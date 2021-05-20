California Governor Newsom attacks Google with signature of real estate bill





Governor of California Gavin Newsom opens the country’s first federal and state-operated regional vaccination site on February 16, 2021 in the event of a coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Los Angeles, California. I gave a lecture on.

Mike Break | Reuters

California Governor Gavin Newsom pointed out the recent flood of high-tech IPOs and Google’s upcoming development projects in San Jose as examples of California’s comeback. Recall campaigns and complaints from moving out residents are drawing attention to state issues.

Google’s Chief Freegull Officer and Global Affairs SVP Kent Walker joined local and state officials, including Newsom, when he signed California Bill SB7 at an event in San Jose. The law will change zoning to allow denser housing and speed up the state’s environmental review process for construction projects. This includes Google’s proposed megacampus in San Jose.

Newsom and officials thanked Walker several times during the event. “Thanks to Kent for emphasizing that the bill is about investing in California,” Newsam said at a press conference in San Jose on Thursday. “This bill is about our comeback. This bill is about our renewal.”

“Being here with Google and incredible private sector investment and faith and dedication to the future of the city and the region, and this state is exactly where we want it. That’s why we’re here, “newsam added. I chose to “celebrate” directly instead of the zoom call originally scheduled for Friday.

The law comes as critics say the state has lost its grip on technology due to the high housing costs and poor governance that have deteriorated during the Covid-19 pandemic. The state has also seen an increasingly hostile climate with wildfires and droughts. The recall effort against Newsom recently collected sufficient signatures to qualify for voter voting.

When the media asked him about California’s out-of-state migration, Newsom pointed out the tech industry, IPOs, Google, and high-density engineers, researchers, and scientists.

“Eat your heart, all other states,” Newsom continued. “The state has enjoyed 99 IPOs so far. Last year we won a record venture capital in California. We are the number one innovation state in the United States,” he said. “People who write obituaries every 7 to 10 years have been proven to be wrong many times, and they are also proven to be wrong with their current assessment.”

Google’s Chief Freegull Officer and Global Affairs SVP Kent Walker spoke with Governor Gavin Newsom on the SB7 bill in San Jose, California.

screenshot

California startups raised $ 84.2 billion in venture funding last year, according to the National Venture Capital Association. Google has vowed to spend $ 7 billion on US data centers and office space in 2021. Especially in California, where there are several campus sites.

Thursday’s event will decide whether to partner with the city of San Jose, called “Downtown West,” to approve Google’s large South Bay campus a week earlier than next week’s city council decision. The 80-acre campus in downtown San Jose employs more than 20,000 people, some of which will be allocated to residential and public spaces in the hope of becoming one of the country’s largest transit sites. .. The company recently added a $ 200 million community benefit to support trading.

“We’re looking forward to investing more in California as we’ve begun to bring employees back to offices across the state and across the country,” Google Walker said Thursday. “We want to invest in the United States, but we have a special love and affection for California, and we believe that California can enable the next generation of innovation. We are heading for economic recovery. It’s going well and I’m looking forward to working with everyone. Yours in the next few years. “

Newsom points out Google’s proposed home development, including the proposed 4,000 homes, 25% of which are designated as “affordable” homes. He also said that the campus sustainability feature is an example of a solution to the state’s “Mother Nature Challenges.”

Watch Now: California Technology Outflow: How big is it and what can you do to reverse it?

