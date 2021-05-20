Scientists bring tactile sensation to robotic arm: shot





President Barack Obama bumped his fist with Nathan Copeland during a tour of an innovation project at the White House Frontier Conference at the University of Pittsburgh in 2016.Susan Walsh / AP hides captions

Susan Walsh / AP to switch captions

Susan Walsh / AP

A tactile robotic arm allows a paralyzed man to quickly perform tasks such as pouring water from one cup into another.

The robot arm provides direct contact feedback to the human brain as it uses human thinking to control the device, the team reported Thursday in Science.

In previous versions of the arm, participant Nathan Copeland had to use only vision to guide the arm.

“I knew my hand touched the object when I had only visual feedback,” says Copeland. “But sometimes I go pick it up and it will fall.”

A typical grasping task also took about 20 seconds to complete the Copeland. “Sensory feedback allowed him to complete it in 10 years,” said Jennifer Collinger, an associate professor of physical therapy and rehabilitation at the University of Pittsburgh.

Tactile information is important for using the robot arm of the artificial limb. This is because it’s difficult to grab an invisible object, says Collinger.

“Even as simple as picking up a cup and trying to maintain proper pressure when moving to another location relies heavily on tactile feedback from the hand,” she says.

That’s why Collinger and his team have spent years looking for ways to add sensory feedback to their robotic arms and hands.

The team has worked with Copeland, who was paralyzed in an accident as a teenager over 15 years ago. He learned to use a brain computer interface to control the movement of a robotic arm.

The team began by placing electrodes in areas of the Copeland brain that process sensory information. This allowed them to use electrical pulses to simulate different sensations.

“We found that stimulating the area associated with the fingertips of the brain creates a sensation that feels like it’s coming from the participants’ own hands,” says Coringer.

The team then figured out how to generate these signals when the robot arm and hand touch something. The final step was to time Copeland to perform tasks such as picking up blocks and pouring water, with or without tactile feedback.

The results show that Copeland can perform some manual tasks as fast as those who use their hands.

“The sensations will actually change strength based on how much force the hand exerts on the object,” says Copeland. “So I knew if I was holding it firmly.”

As an additional benefit, Copeland states that the tactile sensation created using the robotic arm feels more natural.

“The controls are very intuitive and basically you just think of things as if you were moving your arm,” he says.

Jeremy D. Brown, an assistant professor of mechanical engineering at Johns Hopkins University, says the results have implications beyond the skill of robots.

High-tech prostheses work more effectively when they simulate tactile sensations, he says. Some do this by vibrating the same approach that many smartphones use to help users type on the screen, or by providing other forms of tactile feedback.

The latest prosthesis “behaves like our natural limbs,” says Brown. You can bend your elbows, rotate your wrists, and grab them with your fingers.

“But if you give someone the ability to control these things, it’s clunky until they have a tactile sensation,” he says.

And most sensors still have only basic functions, such as detecting resistance and temperature, he says.

When Brown touches something, he says, “I feel pressure, I feel slippery, I can feel whether the object is wet or dry, I can feel its texture, whether it is rough or smooth. You can know. “

Scientists are just beginning to learn how to make artificial hands and fingers that can detect these subtle features of an object. And as the prostheses and robot limbs provide more sensory feedback, they will become more useful, says Brown.

But he says tactile sensation does more than just add dexterity.

“It’s not just the ability to reach into your pocket and grab your key,” he says. “It is also the ability to hold the hand of a loved one and feel its emotional connection.”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos