Overwatch 2 changed to 5v5 game, Blizzard announces





Overwatch 2 has undergone major changes from a major change in hero shooter player-versus-player mode. For Overwatch 2, Blizzard will switch PvP from 2 teams with 6 players to 2 teams with 5 players in Overwatch. Yes, the game that has been a 6v6 battle for the last 5 years will be changed to 5v5.

Overwatch Game Director Aaron Keller announced the changes during Thursday’s live stream. Keller said Overwatch 2’s new team structure will consist of two damage heroes, two support heroes, and one tank. Keller explained that tanks can be problematic and noisy, and Blizzard is always trying to make our battles readable and very understandable … sometimes of the other 11 people. It can be difficult to keep track of what a player is doing on the battlefield. Removing two of them simplifies everything and allows the player to understand everything that is happening around them and therefore make better choices.

Keller says Overwatch PvP has changed dramatically over the last few years, from not limiting hero selection to limiting players to one hero instance per team and setting up role cues. Said. Blizzard has also tested multiple team configurations and sizes (4v4, 7v7) and hopes that 5v5 will make Overwatch 2 easier for players and viewers to understand.

The change from 6v6 to 5v5 means a big change to the tank character, making it more aggressive and more hybrid on the damage side. Lead hero designer Jeff Goodman elaborated on some of these changes. This includes (currently) Winston’s alternative shooting mode. Cancelable charge for Dual Fire Strike and Reinhardt. Zaryas Particle Barrier and Projection Barrier dual (shared) bubble charge.

Goodman added that it wasn’t just about picking up all the tanks and making them super-aggro. In some cases, I pushed some of the more aggro tanks to make them a little tanky. Often they have more health D.Va has more matrix juice in the can. We didn’t just give her more missiles and kill everyone, she can actually protect her team a little more.

Even game maps have evolved to adapt to single tank changes per team. According to the developers, Blizzard offers players more cover objects on the battlefield.

The size of the new 5v5 team will be expanded to Overwatch 2s Competitive, Quick Play, and the new PushPvP mode based on the gameplay displayed on the new maps set up in New York and Toronto.

Overwatch 2 hasn’t had a release date yet, but Activision Blizzard says it doesn’t expect the game in 2021.

