Next-generation AI that enhances the role of technology





Beijing, May 20, 2021 / PRNewswire /-As the next generation of artificial intelligence is booming around the world, this technology will be more in facilitating China’s industrial upgrades, carbon reductions and high quality development. It plays a big role. The 19th Vision China Event.

The event, co-sponsored by China Daily and the Tianjin People’s Government Intelligence Service, is titled “A New Era of Intelligence: Empowering New Developments, Fostering New Patterns” and is online to viewers around the world on Thursday night. It was broadcast. It was held at the same time as the 5th World Intelligence Conference, which will be held from the same day to Sunday in Tianjin.

This year, WIC, which features both online and offline activities, has grown into a new gateway to China and is ready to work with the world, a member of the Chinese Communist Party’s Standing Committee. Chen Zhemin said. City committee and public relations manager of the committee.

“We are’striving to grow by bringing the world to Tianjin and opening Tianjin to the world,'” the city sees manufacturing as its backbone and intelligent manufacturing as the path to greater power. I added that there is.

According to him, many domestic and foreign companies have stores in Tianjin. And many groundbreaking projects have come to fruition in the city. For example, the first four WICs have witnessed the signing of 348 cooperation agreements with a total investment of 353.2 billion yuan ($ 55 billion).

Chen said the city is a bold pioneer in intelligent technology development and will step up efforts to depict new growth patterns for intelligent industries, including sectors such as intelligent manufacturing, intelligent transportation and intelligent healthcare.

“The next generation of artificial intelligence is booming all over the world and is making a big difference in our lives and ways of working. There are many intelligent industries,” said Hideharu Zhou, the publisher and editor-in-chief of China Daily. It has become a priority for the country. “

“China is stepping up its efforts to complete its innovation system and become a technology powerhouse,” Zhou said. “China is ready to collaborate with other countries in the world on artificial intelligence and share research findings.”

This year, the outline of the 14th Five-Year Plan (2021-25) and the long-term goals for 2035 were announced, showing China’s vision for high quality development.

“The overview shows plans for innovation and how intelligent technologies can be used to help develop manufacturing, services, agriculture, emerging industries and other sectors,” said Zhou.

According to him, following the instructions of the central government, local governments in China have implemented innovation-led development strategies and built “smart cities.”

In particular, Mr. Zhou said that Tianjin is focusing on building a cluster of companies engaged in innovative applications of information technology and is striving to become more innovative and competitive, so AI nationwide. He said he was a leading leader.

Currently, Tianjin is driving the entire city to develop intelligent technology, and according to Tianjin government data, it is home to high-tech companies in more than 7,000 countries and small and medium-sized technology companies in more than 7,000 countries.

Each year, Tianjin-based entities invest more than 3% of their revenue in R & D, helping the city maintain its top position in the national ranking of innovation capabilities for many years.

Alain Benichou, CEO of IBM Greater China Group, said AI is important for businesses to meet consumer expectations, increase core efficiency and differentiate, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic accelerates digital transformation. He said he could play a role.

“Here in China, we’ve seen CEOs in all industries, including banking, manufacturing, retail and telecommunications, very focused on promoting digitalization and AI,” said Benichou.

He says more than half of China’s IT professionals are using or considering using natural language processing solutions to improve their customer experience, according to a recent study commissioned by IBM.

Edward Tse, founder and CEO of Gao Feng Advisory Company, said China is entering an era of new technology as it sees new growth opportunities from new consumption patterns and new business models across the industry.

“The pandemic has made a lot of changes in the way we live and develop our business models, and we’re back in technology development,” said Tse.

Chan Ching Chuen, a scholar at the Chinese Academy of Engineering, emphasized the need for integration of humans, artificial intelligence and the environment to tackle the energy revolution taking place around the world.

According to him, how to achieve sustainability, reliability and affordability are three major challenges in the energy revolution, and as energy networks become more complex, people navigate such networks. You will need an AI to help you do it.

But AI alone is not enough. AI, humans and the environment are key, added Chan, a fellow at the Royal Academy of Engineering.

“With the development of AI, industrial applications will blossom and enter a new era of intelligence,” said Wang Yu, a researcher at the Faculty of Intelligence Computing at Tianjin University.

“For example, the environment is more livable. AI can play an important role in helping industries achieve intelligent production and reach green and low-carbon development goals faster,” Wang said. Mr. says.

At the opening ceremony of the 5th WIC on Thursday, Manko, Vice Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, needs open cooperation to promote the development and application of the cross new generation AI. Said that. -Cross-border interdisciplinary scientific exploration projects.

By Masi in Beijing and Yang Cheng in Tianjin

Source China Daily

