Snapchat’s new full AR glasses allow you to map 3D effects to the world





Snapchat’s latest Spectacles are full AR glasses with a unique display that can display 3D effects and games.

Snapchat

After three versions of Snapchat Spectacles, social media companies have announced a new pair of real AR glasses. The news was announced Thursday at Snapchat’s developer keynote. While these glasses can display 3D effects in the real world, are wireless and have hand tracking, these new glasses are now developers and creators who want to use them to investigate AR creation in headsets. Is especially targeted. Prices are not listed and are only available in the application.

Snapchat has promised to work on full-featured augmented reality glasses for some time. It’s one of many companies trying to break through everyday smart glasses ideas, such as Facebook, Niantic, and Qualcomm. Earlier versions of Snap’s Spectacles focused primarily on wearable camera glasses. Last year’s Spectacles 3 was able to overlay images of glasses with 3D AR effects, but AR had to be viewed and shared via the phone app. The glasses did not have their own display.

The glasses promise 2,000 knits of brightness and feature a 26.3 inch diagonal field of view and dual waveguide displays. It has touchpad controls on the sides and looks like thick sunglasses. According to Snapchat, they use the “Snap Spatial Engine” to manually track and track the world with 6 degrees of freedom and weigh 134 grams (4.7 ounces).

Another interesting feature: wireless, not yet realized with other AR glasses of this size. However, there are trade-offs. According to Snapchat specifications, glasses last only 30 minutes on charge and are limited to a resolution of 480×564 pixels for each eye. The glasses have their own charging case (it seems to be needed).

Snapchat

Glasses can be used to launch AR camera effects called Lens-in-Glass and play AR games. The field of view looks narrower than AR headsets such as Microsoft HoloLens and Magic Leap, but much smaller. The glasses are two RGB cameras with a 115 degree field of view that can also capture video at 1,920×1,440 pixels and 30 frames per second.

According to the company’s keynote, Snap is already using these with a limited number of creators to build concepts and lenses. The release date and price are still unknown.

Clay Weishaar, one of the few early snap creators to try glasses.

Snapchat What the person using it has ever thought

We asked Clay Weishaar, one of the seven AR creators Snapchat handed out early versions of eyeglasses, about his impressions of using the device so far. What immediately surprises me is that these glasses take advantage of the lenses and AR tools already used by independent creators on Snapchat. This is very different from the more siled and restricted way HoloLens and Magic Leap first approached the hardware. ..

“Snap was created so that it didn’t even change the workflow. Just put on your glasses and push a button to get visibility right in front of you. It’s very cool,” Weishaar said. Mr. says. He sees location-based experiences and health and wellness as two areas of interest for these AR glasses. “I used headspace and these tools. They should be relaxing, but I have to hold my smartphone over and I’m really tired,” he says. “I wanted to create this kind of relaxation and wellness experience in my glasses.” Weishaar has previously worked in VR and AR, but these wireless glasses are similar to other types of health wearables. He says he thinks.

“Because the head is tracked and the objects are tracked together, we don’t notice the narrow field of view at all, so we actually stay in that field of view,” Weishaar said of more eyeglasses so far. Stated. It has a limited display area than other headsets such as Magic Leap and HoloLens. Weishaar says the big difference so far is size and lightness compared to other headsets. “The freedom to wear sunglasses feels very casual. It’s for creators, but it feels like a consumer-based experience … the hands-free side of things is just a game changer for me.”

Weishaar sees changes in how future Snapchat lens development will adapt to these glasses. Perhaps longer, more like an app, creating an experience with no effects based on people’s own faces. “The biggest change in these is creating an experience for people to interact with AR in real time in a physical environment, which is very different from capturing content or sharing AR,” he said. I’m talking about the possibilities of an exercise app using, which I didn’t think of, but it reminds me of how Oculus Quest is used for fitness.

Today’s glasses have a battery life of only 30 minutes, so it seems like a compromise to adjust size and weight rather than performance. Future versions may be better with batteries, but that definitely seems like a big limitation. Or it means it’s a device you put on and take off. However, Weishaar uses them seamlessly with the phone tools (glasses work independently of the phone).

He also states that so far, the AR effect of glasses works very well outdoors. “It’s more lively. There’s a blue sky and when you look at AR in the sunlight, it’s lively. That’s one of the big things I’ve noticed. Going out and knowing how to get your display out. I’m crazy because I’m like you. “Many AR headsets like HoloLens have had a lot of problems in the past and make AR displays look good in bright places. .. Snapchat glasses may have found a way to solve it, if nothing else.

