How to unlock Nakatomi Plaza Warzone Vault | CoD Keycard Location





Call of Duty: Warzone’s Verdansk map now includes Nakatomi Plaza, an iconic place fans remember in Bruce Willis’s first die-hard movie. And in the world of CoD, Nakatomi Plaza plays the host of a brand new vault full of lovely loot.

It will be available as part of the 80’s action hero event launched today with the latest CoD update. The game also includes Rambo content, which is a real feast for action movie fans.

Opening the Nakatomi Plaza Vault is not easy, but it can be opened in Warzone itself and in looting mode. However, to actually access all areas of the vault, you need to find three vault keycards.

So how do you find a vault keycard? Where is the Nakatomi Plaza Vault in CoD Warzone? Read all the important details!

How to find Vault Keycard 1 in CoD Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault

To get Vault Keycard 1, you should be able to head to Nakatomi Plaza and sign an Unfinished Business contract outside the front of the building. With this contract, you will reach three crates. When you open the third one, you will receive a key card.

How to find Vault Keycard 2 in CoD Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault

To get Vault Keycard 2, you must first stop by helicopter on the rooftop of Nakatomi Plaza. This will trigger missions to disarmament C4 at various locations near the top of the building. Disarmament of the last part of C4 will give you Vault Keycard 2.

How to find Vault Keycard 3 in CoD Warzone Nakatomi Plaza Vault

The series of events leading to Vault Keycard 3 begins in the underground parking lot just below Nakatomi Plaza. Head there, look behind the white van and play with the radio transmitter stuff there. This will trigger a wave of some enemies. If you kill them all, the last one will drop Vault Keycard 3.

read more:

How to unlock and find Nakatomi Plaza Vault in CoD Warzone

Only one keycard is required to unlock the Nakatomi Plaza Vault in CoD Warzone, but all three keycards are required to unlock all the loot-laden crates in it. is.

When you’re ready to go to the safe, head to the elevator shaft in the middle of the building. You should be able to assemble the shaft up to the 30th floor. From there, go up the stairs to the 31st floor, where you will find a safe. If you have a key card, you can open it and peruse the goods inside.

What’s inside the Nakatomi Plaza Vault in CoD War Zone?

If you have all the key cards, these are the rewards in the vault.

Vault Keycard 1 opens a box with lots of cash and some Specialist Bonus Tokens. Vault Keycard 2 opens a box with more cash. The Advanced AUV Vault Keycard 3 also opens a box containing blueprints for smuggled weapons.

Sadly, none of the Vault keycards reward you with a jumper that says “Now I have a machine gun, ho ho ho!”. in addition. Maybe next time, eh?

