Google Revives RSS Support for Chrome for Android The Register





In 2013, Google abolished the RSS app Google Reader and received widespread criticism. On Wednesday, the search advertising industry announced plans to overturn its recent indifference to RSS and try out RSS-based content subscription features on the Android version of Chrome.

“In the coming weeks, some US Android users using Chrome Canary will see an follow feature designed to get the latest content from the sites they follow. It’s possible, “said Janice Wong, product manager for Google Chrome, in a blog post.

“The goal of this feature is Chrome[フォロー]With the tap of a button, users can follow websites of interest, from large publishers to small neighborhood blogs. “

RSS (RDF SiteSummary or Really Simple Syndication) is an XML-based format that allows websites to syndicate content by publishing RSS feeds. First introduced in the Netscape browser in March 1999, this browser provides a way for Internet users to subscribe to their website and be notified when new content is published.

RSS usage is declining as people are drawn to social media platforms and content aggregators that have little incentive to support formats due to inconsistencies with popular advertising revenue models.

With Mozilla’s decision to remove RSS support from Firefox in 2018, RSS seemed to take the last step. Apple News left RSS in 2019.

Still, those working on RSS can at least take advantage of RSS browser extensions for various major browsers and reader apps such as Feedly and NewsBlur.

Google envisions a resurgence of RSS as follows:That is, in the menu of the Android version of Chrome, along with the name of the loaded web page.[フォロー]A button is displayed. With the tap of a button, users can subscribe to an RSS / Atom feed for a web page and access subsequent page updates in a new next section that appears each time a new tab is opened.

“”[Keeping up with websites is] Everyone has a lot to manage, so we were looking for ways to simplify the experience of getting the latest and greatest directly from your favorite sites in Chrome based on open RSS web standards. ” Mr. explains. You can connect directly with your favorite publishers and creators on the web. “

For years, Google has tried to provide searchers with the information in search results pages instead of browsing elsewhere, not intervening or intervening with publishers and their audience. For example, instead of sending someone considering booking a trip to a travel website, Google tried to replace Google Travel’s travel agency. “Google and other performance marketing channels tried to mediate us,” said Peter Kern, CEO of Expedia, in a phone call about earnings in the first quarter of 2020. [PDF]

We did the same thing as shopping a website on Google Shopping, at least until the European Commission intervened in a fine of 2.42 billion antitrust violations in 2017. Similar criticisms have been leveled against Google’s Accelerated Mobile Pages (AMP). This seems to be in the process of withdrawal as it is no longer possible to improve the placement of the search results page.

Internet users who recall the effects of Google Reader’s shutdown, which was surprisingly big at the time, seem to be worried that history will repeat itself.

To Adrian Porterfeld, Chrome Engineering Director on Twitter, security researcher David Longenecker said, “The honest question I hope you don’t come across as trolling. This is the roadside RSS and Google eight years ago. What is different from the leader? “

I can’t talk about the decision to shut down Reader, but now that we know the needs of our users, we’re creating the following feed today:

Porter Felt replied, “I can’t talk about the decision to shut down Reader, but I’ve confirmed the needs of the users and are creating the following feed today.”

Google hasn’t made it clear, but at least for competitive reasons. The Opera browser added an RSS reader in 2016, and Brave added it in 2020.

Perhaps RSS will rise again. But Dave Winer, a software developer who helped create and popularize RSS, wants Google to stay away.

Through blogging, Winer should not try to provide an interface for browser vendors to view RSS feeds, but allow them to export RSS feeds via OPML files for easy import into a dedicated RSS reader app. I insist that I need it.

“Google has done a lot of damage to RSS. The idea they” revive “is similar to Exxon’s revival of a large oil spill site. They did not contribute to purification. ”

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos