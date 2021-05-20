Boart Longyear expands technology and innovation activities at NORCAT Underground Center





Posted by Paul Moore on May 20, 2021

Boart Longyear, one of the world’s leading diamond drilling technology and services companies, recently announced the expansion of its technological development activities at the NORCAT Underground Center in line with the opening of NORCAT’s new state-of-the-art surface facilities.

The global diamond drilling industry is experiencing an increase in surface and underground exploration work that is projected to continue for a long time in Ontario and globally. With this increase in activity, Boat Longyear is focusing on ongoing technology investment and training / recruitment of diamond driller assistants to meet market demand.

We build strong partnerships, provide Boat Longyear’s enhanced services and resources, and continue to develop and train diamond drillers’ products and technologies seeking career opportunities in the growing exploration market. I am happy to be able to do it. In the latter respect, the partnership with Boart Longyear to develop and deliver the Ontario Diamond Driller Assistant Common Core trainees a unique opportunity to gain valuable hands-on experience with the industry-leading equipment of Boart Longyears. Will be offered to, says Assistant Manager Carole Charron. Operation and technical testing at the NORCAT underground center.

Boart Longyear 90 in Northern Ontario, including several well-known inventions, from the world’s first impregnated diamond drill bit in the 1970s to the recently launched high-productivity XQ wireline drill rod and TruScan. It has a proud legacy of innovation for over a year. TruScan is a fully integrated, rugged mobile imaging and geochemical technology housed in a mining trailer that can operate in a relatively comfortable location in the core yard in the most difficult greenfield environments. Boart Longyear first unveiled NORCAT’s technology development site at MIN Expo in Las Vegas in 2016 with the addition of NORCAT CEO Don Duval.

Mike Ravella, vice president of geological data services at BoartLongyear, is rapidly learning the benefits of mining companies and geologists having access to tools and services that provide fast and accurate geological data in the field. NORCAT is a great partner for Boart Longyear to demonstrate that it can significantly reduce the time it takes to collect geological data and significantly reduce the cost of mineral exploration.

