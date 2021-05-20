Does anyone want this light show from Mercedes-Benz?





Mercedes-Benz recently tweeted a photo, which has received a lot of attention from the gearheads I know online. Is this a screenshot Star Trek or is it shit? Is anyone piloting the class? What is the shuttle to the wormhole to water the teal aliens? No, the night photos on the new S-Class dashboard are lit up like a lath that drives Las Vegas crazy. Is this what people wanted?

Oh, Mercedes-Benz seems to have nervously deleted all the photos in that tweet after everyone made fun of them, but don’t worry, we have screenshots so we make fun of them I can:

So I think there are some attractions here. I know I’m riding a long, boring, dark drive, and I allow every little illuminated bit of the dash to pretend to be the control of my own private spacecraft It was, but it’s my own personal stupid fantasy, and when it’s actually driving, the scene where Mercedes appears there looks like a distracting electric shitshow shitactularshitstravaganza. ..

Does the beep sound stop? Because it looks like it should be.

Let’s take a look at this again:

So see how much is happening here! Does anyone really need such an illuminated door panel? Look at the glare of that huge windshield. Why isn’t it distractingly crazy? And what is that overhead console neon horseshoe doing for whom?

This is noise, a lot of visual noise, and a dissonance of light, and very little really provides useful information. Does this make it easier to find a particular control? What is the volume of the radio? Climate control? Rear defroster?

In addition, look at the main instrument display, one of the five screens, the OLED display, and the 3D display. It still pretends to be an old-fashioned analog gauge and doesn’t really take advantage of the information design possibilities offered by matrix OLED screens.

Mercedes may wake up because other companies are doing much more interesting things on the display of musical instruments, rather than just making something brighter.

Remember Saab’s Night Panel Mode when the idea of ​​minimizing visual distraction when driving at night was a feature of some cars?

With a background in fighter design, Saab knew that night vision worked better with less bright light sources near his face. As a result, many cars had the ability to turn off or significantly darken everything except the bare minimum. Musical instrument. It lights up when you need to be careful, but otherwise the instrumentation was limited to speed.

That’s a feature that really makes sense. And while there are certainly ways to darken the interior like that S-Class Times Square, it’s still pretty strange to see Mercedes pushing this as a kind of fascinating feature.

So I’m not accurate in the Mercedes-Benz demographics. The man with canines was so liar that they kicked me out of the dental school, but whatever.

