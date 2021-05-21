Ratchet & Clanks PS5 accessibility features make busy games easier to play





Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart brings another reality to the beloved PlayStation franchise on June 11th, leveraging PlayStation 5s SSDs, and Insomniac Games on Thursday, based on the studio’s recent work, the previous PS4 Ratchet & Clank & crank.

As an action platformer, Ratchet & Clank often requires multiple types of movement. While running around the level, shoot the waves of approaching enemies, quickly jump over floating platforms, fly with different gadgets, swing, and now it’s a reality-warp the stage. Rift Apart seems to maintain these core mechanisms, but adds more visuals that can be sensory overloaded, from actual cracks to explosions of building debris. All of this further welcomes the new features that Insomniac is adding. You can see how the Rift Apart actually plays in the demo below.

Sometimes busy gameplay in previous games can be fun, but without control customization options as described in this accessibility review, playing games for people with disabilities that affect their fine motor skills. It can be difficult to do. In addition to a full controller remapping, Rift Apart addresses the issue in several ways, including how to repeatedly fire different weapons into one of the games at the push of a button instead of pulling a trigger. The game can also automatically switch targets to modify your objectives, for example if a flying enemy causes you problems.

In terms of movement, Rift Apart includes features that give you more control over your in-game flight, the ability to automatically level the glider to prevent nose dives, and off-screen ledge guards. Break the robot. You also have the option of assigning all movement controls to a single button so you don’t have to press jumps or swings on different parts of the controller.

Various toggles in Rift Apart.Image: Insomniac Games

Visually, Rift Apart can also be used to tone down impressive games, but the visual effects are great. You can adjust all the obvious settings such as contrast and field of view, but the game uses a smart visual shading system similar to that used by developer Naughty Dog in The Last of Us Part II to read things. It’s easy. Colored shaders can be applied to characters, any enemy in the game, and even interactable objects to make them easier to track and search visually. The game also provides a similar set of adjustments for resizing the in-game HUD and button prompts.

Visual shaders provide contrast and visibility, helping to keep things tracked in the event of color blindness.Image: Insomniac Games

As part of this new generation of consoles, Sony seems to be trying to pay a little more attention to various accessibility issues that may occur during play. Like the built-in screen reader, it’s praised for providing software accessibility options to the PS5 by default, but Sony owns, collaborates, and publishes a real way to see how things are changing. Find out which developers are doing.

Insomniac Games and Naughty Dog clearly seem to be focused on making the game more accessible. People with insomnia have also accumulated this over time. The company paid special attention to adding various accessibility features to Spider-Man: Miles Morales when the game was released on PS5. But the real secret of accessibility options is to standardize them entirely. This seems to be starting to happen, at least with these Sony exclusive products.

Ratchet & Crank: Lift Apartment will be available on PS5 on June 11th. A complete list of accessibility options that Insomniac has built into the game can be found by visiting its website.

