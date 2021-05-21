Hyster Announces Innovative Operator Assist Technology





Greenville, NC, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)-Hyster Company offers real-time device status, location, and operating conditions. The Hyster Reaction solution works with one of the world’s largest logistics and technology companies to use breakthrough technology resulting from an investment of over 29,000 hours of R & D time.

The rugged technology package includes advanced dynamic stability, object detection, proximity detection, and real-time position detection, all for the complexity of operating a forklift in a fast-paced, demanding indoor environment. It has been adjusted. While the operator controls the lift truck, the solution provides a wide range of operator assistance capabilities to enhance best practices based on location, equipment-specific thresholds, and proximity to obstacles and pedestrians. To do. For example, the features include:

Automatic deceleration when the forklift approaches an intersection (such as a four-way intersection) Limited speed in a designated pedestrian zone and aggressive deceleration when driving in an acceleration corner A moving load that exceeds the weight threshold Hydraulic lockout to prevent

Hyster Reaction leverages three key technology elements to collect real-time data and impose limits on track performance. Proximity detection utilizes local or real-time location technology that provides track-to-track, truck-to-pedestrian, and truck-to-beacon detection using device, pedestrian, and infrastructure tags. To further increase awareness, such as objects that are not connected to proximity tags, lidar-based systems detect obstacles in the path of travel. Advanced dynamic stability is a solution that uses information from lidar and proximity detection with track sensors and inputs to provide advanced traction, hydraulics, and overload control to support optimal equipment stability. It is a basic technology.

Hyster Reaction is an unprecedented solution that includes both technology and capabilities to complement proper operator training and enhance forklift safety initiatives, said Steven LaFevers, vice president of emerging technology at Hyster Company. Says. It is a scalable product as well as applying stability controls based solely on equipment or load status. The Location and Proximity Technology layer enables a variety of features and rules, all customized to the needs of each site.

About Hyster Ale

Hyster Company is the world’s leading designer and manufacturer of lift trucks. The Hyster Company offers 130 lift truck models configured for gasoline, LPG, diesel, and electricity, with one of the industry’s widest capacity ranges of £ 2,000 to £ 105,000. Supported by one of the industry’s largest and most experienced dealer networks, Hyster Company offers excellent parts, high productivity, low total cost of ownership, easy maintainability and advanced ergonomic features. Together with our robotics and telematic solutions, we offer rugged and durable lift trucks. Service and training support.

Hyster Company is Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc. It is a division of Hyster-Yale Group, a wholly owned subsidiary of (NYSE: HY). Hyster-Yale Materials Handling, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio. And its subsidiaries employ more than 7,600 people worldwide.

