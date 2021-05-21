S & P 500 will rise 1% as tech stocks rise and Treasury yields will fall





Thursday’s stock index rose around the world and the S & P 500 rose more than 1%, driven by a surge in tech stocks, but US Treasury yields fell after reading weaker than expected U.S. business activity. ..

The Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia said its business activity index fell from 50.2 in April to 31.5. This is the fastest pace in almost half a century. According to a Reuters poll, the reading was shy about economists’ expectations for 43.0 and questioned how quickly the economy would continue to heat up.

Cryptocurrencies have recovered from the recent sharp depreciation, but by the afternoon of New York time they were well off the day’s highs as US regulators showed increased scrutiny of the sector.read more

Bitcoin has recently risen about 8% to $ 40,035, down 54% from a record high about a month ago, after some of its prominent supporters have repeatedly supported digital currencies.

Small rival ether was up about 14% to $ 2,782. It fell by 22.8% on Wednesday, the largest daily decline since March 2020.

Investors are still digesting the minutes of last month’s Fed meeting, and many officials believe it is appropriate to “discuss plans to pace asset purchases” if the recovery is prolonged. showed that.read more

Other data on Thursday showed that the number of Americans filing new unemployment claims fell below another 500,000 last week, but unemployment swelled in early May against the acceleration of employment growth this month. May ease expectations.read more

The S & P 500 Technology Index (.SPLRCT) was 1.9%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average (.DJI) rose 188.11 points (0.55%) to 34,084.15, and the S & P 500 (.SPX) rose 43.44 points (1.06%) to 4,159.12, the Nasdaq Composite Index (.IXIC). ) Increased by 236.00 points (.IXIC). 1.77%, 13,535.74.

The Pan-Europe STOXX 600 Index (.STOXX) rose 1.27% and MSCI’s Global Stock Index (.MIWD00000PUS) rose 0.95%.

After the outbreak of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), a man wearing a face mask showed Nikkei (top of C) and other countries’ stock indexes outside a securities company in Tokyo’s business district in January. Standing in front of the board. April 4, 2021.Reuters / Kim Jeong Hoon

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields fell 4.3 basis points to 1.640%.

Steven Ricchiuto, US Chief Economist at Mizuho Securities US ALLC, said market expectations for further inflation require evidence that the economy is surpassing full employment very rapidly.

“We have probably already reached peak levels of economic activity, which probably happened in March and April,” Ricchiuto added.

In the foreign exchange market, the dollar fell and remained close to its lows for the first time in months.read more

In the second half of New York, the dollar index fell 0.491% and the euro fell 0.01% to $ 1.2225.

Cryptocurrency bounces occurred after crypto supporters such as Cathie Wood of Ark Invest (ARKK.P) and Elon Musk of Tesla showed their support on Wednesday.read more

Concerns over tightening regulations in China and concerns over the range of leveraged positions in the crypto world have sparked big sales this week.

Outages on some major trading platforms during the whirlpool set ether tumbling to nearly 50%, but hardly stimulated confidence.

SPAC, a special purpose vehicle established and listed to acquire other companies, has grown significantly last year, as has the ARK Innovation Fund, which focuses on technology companies.

Oil prices have fallen by more than 2% after diplomats have said progress has been made towards a deal to lift US sanctions on Iran. Brent crude fell $ 1.55 (2.3%) and settled at $ 65.11 a barrel. West Texas Intermediate crude closed at $ 1.31 (2.1%) and fell at $ 62.05 a barrel. Both contracts fell about 3% in the previous session.read more

Spot gold was almost flat.

Our Criteria: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

