Apple expert witnesses testify about App Store security, Apple’s R & D spending





Several expert witnesses testified on behalf of Apple at a trial at Epic Games on Thursday, addressing topics such as intellectual property law and the availability of alternative devices among “Fortnite” players. ..

For example, the first Apple expert I witnessed at the stand was marketing professor Dominique Hanssens. He investigated whether iPhone and iPad users regularly use other devices that have access to Fortnite.

According to the results of his survey, 92% of respondents had another device that they used on a regular basis. Another survey, focusing exclusively on Fortnite players, found that 97% of respondents had a different device and 94% were playing games using that different device. It was.

When Epic Games lawyers argued whether availability translates into actual use, Hansen’s asked only if available what the respondents were using other devices for. Said it wasn’t.

Apple’s second witness on Thursday was James Malackowski, CEO of the intellectual property merchant bank Ocean Tomo.

Malackowski’s opening discussion included that it was important for intellectual property owners to have the right to determine how their IP was actually used. One of Apple’s claims is that Epic Games uses the App Store to rely on IP.

Intellectual property experts were reportedly hired to evaluate iOS’s “innovative footprint.” This includes both Apple-owned IP and how other companies like Epic Games license or use it.

According to Malackowski’s written testimony, Epic Games is seeking “a mandatory license for all IPs needed to distribute apps to iOS users.” This is important, according to Marakowski. Because if an IP owner loses control of their rights, they don’t know if they will get a return on their investment.

To that end, Malackowski revealed that Apple spent $ 500 million on research and development in 2015. By 2020, that R & D figure had risen to $ 18 billion. He also said Apple’s patent application pattern represents an “important and lasting commitment” to innovation.

Malackowski concludes that Epic Games’ bailout prayer “takes away Apple’s provisions in Apple’s control or license agreement.” Not only will Apple lose the rewards for using that technology, but it will also need to support apps such as in-store stores in the future.

Apple also called network security expert Aviel Rubin to the stand on Thursday to talk about App Store security.

According to Rubin, Apple’s centralized distribution model offers “significant benefits,” including the low incidence of malware infections and the low volume of malicious apps in the App Store. He also cited Nokia’s report previously mentioned by Apple Software Chief Craig Federighi and other similar industry publications that emphasize the security of the App Store compared to competing Android stores.

Rubin said in part of his testimony that a malicious developer could use an in-store store to trick users into downloading infectious apps. To do this, post a “good” version of the app, wait for positive reviews, and then use that reputation to get users to download the “bad” version of the app.

When asked if other app stores could implement a model like Apple, Rubin said he might be able to “duplicate Apple.”

