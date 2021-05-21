Overwatch 2 team composition reduced from 6v6 to 5v5





Blizzard’s team elaborated on many of the additional PvE elements that Overwatch 2 brings to the table, but it was relatively quiet on the PvP side of the game. A new long PvP-focused live stream reveals many new elements that Blizzard is working on for the competitive side of Overwatch 2. The biggest of these changes is the reduction of team composition from the current 6v6 to 5v5. They also unveiled a new map of New York, detailing some of the other changes and design ideas that determine the development process.

The change to 5v5 is an effort to reduce confusion and increase the ability to communicate during the match. The new configuration will focus on two DPS roles, two support players, and one tank. In addition to this change, there are a number of changes to make the entire tank more aggressive, offering additional options to interweave between playing the tank’s role and dealing damage.

A change in the composition of the Overwatch 2 team was revealed by game director Aaron Keller. Aaron Keller recently joined the role after former director Jeff Kaplan left Blizzard. His goal is to make in-game PvP as attractive as possible. Many changes have been made to certain roles, such as the DPS character’s movement speed buff, unique recovery for support, and the larger the character, the less knockback. There are also character-specific changes along the way, such as the Meis Blaster no longer freezing enemies. Now it slows them down and does more damage.

In addition, the team also discussed new character visuals, and when asked about additional customization features for character skins, they could only laugh nervously and say they couldn’t talk yet. It’s a surprising question, but you have to wait, said art director Dion Rogers. There are lots of fun things.

This is one of the additional development updates promised in Overwatch 2 that Blizzard announced this year. Of course, the big information that everyone wants to know is not presented here. But this was one of the deepest and longest views of the game PvP changes we’ve seen so far. If you’re interested in the essential changes in the store, it’s worth watching the entire video above. After all, it takes a long time to actually get the game, but there is plenty of time.

Overwatch 2 won’t be available until at least 2022, but that doesn’t guarantee that the game will come again next year. The game is currently being announced for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Switch, but due to the long development cycle, it’s no wonder it’s properly released on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.

