Computer Processors That Can’t Be Hacked | Researchers Developing “Morpheus” CPUs

A computer that can’t be hacked? Do they exist? The CPU is most often considered the “brain” of a computer, much like the human brain, because it is responsible for both receiving and executing commands. However, like the rest of the computer, the CPU is vulnerable.

Computers that cannot be hacked: Morpheus CPU

The ON Medium article details how the CPU acts as the brain of the A computer. It’s a brain, so it’s very important that the CPU isn’t hacked. That’s why, according to Gizmodo, the University of Michigan’s academic research team is reportedly working in some way to thwart certain attacks. This is due to the IEEE spectrum. Leading computer scientist Todd Austin says the team is working on what is called the Morpheus CPU.

Morpheus CPUs are basically non-hackable computers. Recent tests on this computer processor have shown that the protection is actually effective. In a recent virtual bug bounty program sponsored by the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA), an army of 580 white hat hackers spent a total of 13,000 hours trying to defeat the defenses of unhackable computer processors.

How does the Morpheus CPU protect itself?

The IEEE reports that Austin explained how to create a team because the Morpheus CPU was designed at the University of Michigan and turned a computer chip into a puzzle that happened to be calculated. The idea is to make the computer processing unit “really difficult” and take advantage of the work. In general, the concept was to make computers incredibly badly understood in order to discourage hackers from trying to target them.

According to Gizmodo, for those who are wondering how Morpheus CPUs are being hacked, the answer is basically encryption. Austin revealed that his team is actually using cryptography, a specific algorithm that initiates cryptography. The code is called “Simon”.

What is the difference between Morpheus CPUs?

In this case, whatever Simon says goes. This changes the underlying implementation of the machine, the non-hackable CPU, every few hundred milliseconds. In other words, the computer processor always encrypts some of the Morpheus CPU features to obscure how it actually works.

Because it is always encrypted, the Morpheus CPU blocks potential hackers from exploiting your machine. In effect, it reconstructs the “key bits” of computer processor code and data many times per second, turning the vulnerability into a hacker’s ultimate dead end. This was due to the school’s Faculty of Engineering.

Computers that cannot be hacked use encryption to hide vulnerabilities that hackers may try to exploit. This concept is due to consistent encryption, and hackers can’t keep up with it. Hackers solve the encryption, but computers have already taken a few steps.

