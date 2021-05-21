Judge dismissed allegations to dismiss Mediacom proceedings over Google Fiber





Mediacom’s proceedings against the partnership between West Des Moines and Google Fiber will move forward after a judge dismisses the city’s request for a motion to dismiss Mediacom’s proceedings on Tuesday.

According to the ruling, the court granted the city’s allegation to dismiss only one of Mediacom’s five claims in the proceedings. The unrejected allegations include a television provider’s allegation that West Des Moines violated the Iowa Code in partnership with Google Fiber to form a city utility without first obtaining voter approval, and the city released. It included a claim that it signed a contract with Google Fiber without going through the bidding process.

The ruling also dismissed Mediacom’s allegations that the city violated the Iowa Code by giving preferential treatment to Google Fiber and promoting Internet services available through the conduit network.

In a news release, Tom Larsen, senior vice president of government and public relations at Mediacom, said he was “happy” to move the proceedings against the city and the city council.

Transactions between the city and Google Fiber hurt taxpayers, limit the availability of affordable broadband options, and prevent market competition. In light of this ruling, the city council is advised to suspend all activities related to this project. Until the proceedings are over. “

Internet provider Google Fiber contractor worked in South East Austin off the coast of East William Cannon Drive in 2016. (Photo: Ralph Valera / American Statesman)

The judge dismissed one of Mediacom’s allegations of conflicts of interest with city council members. The city is using public funds to subsidize the project in violation of the Iowa Constitution and the city’s challenge to legality. Use the proceeds received from the bonds issued for the project.

The same allegation also argued that the city’s decision to issue public debt exceeded the 15-day period on which residents or real estate owners could appeal the decision.

In a statement Wednesday, city officials said they would continue to pursue the dismissal of Mediacom’s allegations.

“The City of West Des Moines is pleased that the court has dismissed Mediacom’s challenge to our ability to fund the construction of a conduit network for our residents and businesses,” the statement said. I am. “The court had to accept the true Mediacom allegations for the purposes of this preliminary decision, but I am confident that if the facts are presented to the court, the remaining claims will be dismissed as well.”

Mediacom, which has offices and hundreds of workers in West Des Moines, sued the city in December, blocking the city’s partnership with Google to provide high-speed Internet throughout the city.

The deal, announced in July, will allow West Des Moines to build a network of underground pipelines at a cost of approximately $ 40 million. Google Fiber has a temporary exclusive right to conduits and reimburses the city for each household.

Larsen said he believed Mediacom had dismissed the court’s allegations against the issuance of city bonds for projects on procedural technology. -Day aging. “

The company will appeal the court’s dismissal of the claim, calling the city on “future” attempts to make decisions and “illegal use of taxpayer money” to benefit Google Fiber exclusively. He said he would monitor.

