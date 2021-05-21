HelloFresh announces Nintendo Switch Miitopia sweepstakes





Miitopia will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 21st, with different types of food playing a major role in RPGs. It makes sense that HelloFresh and Nintendo are working together in a new sweepstakes to celebrate the release of the game! The Fresh Adventure Sweepstakes give participants the opportunity to win a digital copy of the Nintendo Switch console and Miitopia. A total of 25 winners will participate in the sweepstakes, which will be held from 12:00 am EST on May 21st to 11:59 pm EST on June 30th. No purchase required to enter. Full details about the sweepstakes can be found here.

For those unfamiliar with the game, Miitopia is the first RPG released on the Nintendo 3DS. In the game, players can use the game’s Mii Maker to create their own Miis or import Mii designs shared online by other players. There are many different roles that players can cast using Miis, and finding and importing different designs will make the game even more appealing.

Prior to the game’s release, Nintendo provided a demo of Miitopia, which is now available in the e-shop. The progress of the demo can be transferred throughout the game, so the end enjoyer doesn’t have to repeat the same action. The demo is already of considerable interest online as players use the game MiiMaker to share many great custom characters on social media, including designs based on Joker, Spider-Man, and more. Once the full game is released, it will be interesting to see if gamers share a more elaborate Mii design.

Miitopia was a pretty niche game on the 3DS, so it’s interesting to see getting a big push on the Switch! The console has been quite successful and many ports perform better on Switch than on previous systems. I’m not sure if that’s the case for Miitopia, but given the HelloFresh sweepstakes, it’s clear that Nintendo is giving the game a lot of power this time around!

Are you excited to check out Miitopia? Are you planning to check the game on Switch? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter @Marcdachamp and tell us everything about the game.

