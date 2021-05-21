Miitopia: How to grow gold





Miitopia Gold is as valuable as any other video game. You can also buy new weapons, costumes, armor, and consumables. In fact, having as much as possible is essential to progress, as gold will actually be the main way to get the character’s stronger gear, in addition to some special ways. ..

You can use gold whenever you arrive at the Inn using the “Use Gold” option that appears on your screen. Then you can choose Mii to try out the new equipment just mentioned. But let’s see how to actually grow a lot of gold in Miitopia.

How to get a lot of gold with Miito Pier

Earn gold through many in-game activities. Complete the quest, find the chest, defeat the enemy and it will be named. Just doing these things, that is, playing the game on a regular basis, will give you a good chunk of gold to buy your essentials. However, if you go one step further, there are two ways.

Unfortunately, for those who are still in the middle to the second half of the game, this is actually the only way to collect a lot of gold before reaching the post-game phase. We are talking about roulette here. A mini game in the arcade inside the inn. One of the roulette prizes each time is the gear that can be obtained by stopping the pointer in the yellow area. This particular item you get can be sold at exactly the same price as if it were actually purchased. In other words, the more game tickets you have and the more you play roulette, the more chances you have of getting and selling free items. For those with a rich Amiibo collection, you’ll be offered three tickets for each Amiibo scan, so you can sit comfortably on hundreds of tickets. Please note that only Amiibo not registered in the game count will reward some unique costumes.

For the second method, and if you don’t have a lot of game tickets, this is primarily the go-to way to get a lot of gold. This is a spoiler method as it can only be run in the unlocked post-game area.

If you are still here, you are here. After winning the game, the New Galados area will be unlocked and there will be a “Gold” route (Nodes 10-11). There is a 50% chance that you will encounter Rich Snoop, and defeating it will give the player 20,000 gold. The best thing about this method is that it is actually cultivable. You can repeat this battle endlessly. At the very least, you can repeat it as long as you want to collect the amount you need. For reference, if you continue to polish this spot, you can reach maximum gold within an hour. Therefore, happy farming!

Miitopia is available on Nintendo Switch. Check out the rest of the guides here for more game-related content.

-Updated on this article: May 20, 2021

