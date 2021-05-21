Update 1-Judge in Texas case against Google refuses to move the case to California





Bloomberg

Powell asks for input as the federal government digs deeper into digital currencies

(Bloomberg)-Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell announces increasing volume in US dollar digital dollar debate, central bank publishing research papers and seeking public comments as weight for future publications did. He said in a statement Thursday that he mentioned the central bank’s digital currency and heard a wide range of opinions on this important issue before deciding whether and how to move the U.S. CBDC forward. .. To stimulate broader conversation, the Federal Reserve Board will publish a discussion paper this summer outlining current thinking about digital payments, with a particular focus on the benefits and risks associated with CBDC in the US context. To do. Cryptocurrency volatility begins a Powell-style consensus-building exercise on the topic of the US dollar digital dollar. This has traditionally been a technology project based primarily in Boston’s regional branch. Powells’ leadership is characterized by a public voice approach, and Powell said he hopes the Fed will play a leading role in developing international standards. Central banks around the world (especially the People’s Bank of China) are pushing for digital currencies, and with some hands-on experience, they can get a good start on how standards will evolve. Derek Tang, an economist at LHMeyer / Money Policy Analytics in Washington, describes the situation in China and what’s happening in the private crypto market. The Federal Reserve Board is a little self-satisfied, saying, “We are a reserve currency.” Mr. Tang said China’s digital currencies are not only aimed at better control of the domestic financial system, but also to project soft power into the world’s trading system with RMB digital payments. It was. An important question for Powell and other Fed officials is how such technology fits into the current US banking system, which already offers electronic payments in a variety of ways. Critics of the current system say it keeps out many low-income people and charges them for basic services that people with high account balances do not suffer. Digital currency accounts owned by individuals can serve as a form of competition. Nevertheless, the banking system provides a high degree of protection for depositors, including insurance, which may not be provided by less regulated systems. System fix The problem is that it is overly dependent on the central bank’s payment system. Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution in Washington. With long check cash settlement times, people in the bank-deficient community may use so-called payday lenders, who charge high fees for prepayments. The answer is to modify the Fed’s system and move society to a better payment system. It doesn’t mean digital currency, it’s like FedNow, it’s like FedNow competing with banks for same-day payments. According to Klein, the central bank of the United States wants to clarify what issues it is fixing when valuing the digital dollar. Our main focus is already on whether and how the CBDC can improve US domestic payments, which are already safe, effective, dynamic and efficient. System, Powell said. We believe it is important that the potential CBDC complements, and does not replace, the current digital dollars of the private sector, such as cash and commercial bank deposits. So far, Powell says cryptocurrencies are not. It served as a convenient way to make payments, especially given the fluctuations in value. He also said that stable coins, or digital currencies tied to the dollar, would attract more scrutiny from regulators, and hoped that the treatise would represent a thoughtful process. He develops international standards for the CBDC and is actively involved with central banks in other jurisdictions and with US regulators and supervisors throughout the process (from analysts Tang and Klein in paragraphs 5 and 9). Updated with comments). Available on Bloomberg.com Subscribe now to get the most trusted business news sources. 2021 Bloomberg LP

