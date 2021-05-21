OperaGX Mobile Release Date | Game Browser Get Android and iOS Versions





Urian B., Tech Times May 20, 2021 9:05 pm

(Photo: Screenshot of Opera official website) Opera GX Mobile release date | Game browser gets Android and iOS versions

Opera GX mobile may be coming soon, and the beta version is already being tested at this time. Opera GX Mobile is still in beta mode, but gamers may be able to expect the final product in the near future, depending on test results.

Opera GX Mobile coming soon

Opera GX was released by Opera for some time. It is self-proclaimed as a game browser and is considered by many to be a game browser. It’s actually almost the same as regular Opera, but with some additional features that soothe enthusiasts and general game spectators.

According to XDA-Developers, some of Opera GX’s features are actually gimmicks like the overall “true gamer” aesthetic that can even synchronize RGB with the Razer Chroma RGB. However, Opera GX does have some useful features.

Is Opera GX better than Opera?

Opera GX comes with its own CPU and RAM limiter, which allows the browser to monitor excess resources during use. It also comes with an auto-embedded VPN and an ad blocker that can be easily integrated with certain services such as Twitch and Discord. The browser is finally getting its own smartphone release.

The upcoming Opera GX Mobile has just been announced by Opera and is currently in beta. Mobile browsers are expected to have certain features, such as GX Corner. This not only makes it easy for gamers to see the game’s release calendar, but also gives them the latest news about the entire game ecosystem.

Opera GX Mobile also reportedly gets deals and links to specific games. This browser has the same “gamer” aesthetic that you often see in the desktop version of the Opera GX browser, and users can create files, photos, links on their PC and vice versa.

OperaGX mobile download

File transfer is provided as long as the user syncs the PC with the smartphone. It also supports specific one-handed navigation with haptic feedback, along with a feature called FAB or fast action buttons.

The browser is currently available in beta mode on both Android and iOS. The new beta is not yet available on the App Store or Google Play. Users can reportedly get the app directly from Opera by clicking the link below.

OperaGX mobile Android version

OperaGX mobile iOS version

It’s also important to note that users must have TestFlight installed to try Opera GX Mobile Beta for iOS. TestFlight can be easily downloaded from the Apple App Store. The release date for Opera GX Mobile will be shortly after the beta period.

This article is owned by TechTimes

Written by Urian B.

2021 TECHTIMES.com All rights reserved. Please do not duplicate without permission.

