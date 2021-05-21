



There are numerous reports of repair rights laws across the United States, as well as Apple’s time to prevent new repair bills from becoming law.

Bloomberg today worked to block laws that require Apple, Microsoft, Amazon, and Google to provide tech companies with genuine repair parts and schematics of their devices to independent repair shops. Shared new repair rights to emphasize.

In 2021 alone, 27 states considered the right to repair the bill, but more than half of them had already been voted against or rejected. Lobbyists and trade associations representing major tech companies have fought fiercely with them. Apple specifically argues that such legislation could lead to damage to the device and harm to consumers when attempting to repair the device.

In Washington, for example, Washington House Democrat Mia Gregerson, along with Apple’s leading lobbyist, sponsored repair rights measures fought by Microsoft, Google, and Amazon. “If you really wanted to know who was the prank, it was Apple,” Gregerson said. Lobbyists said Apple would approve a repair program at a local university if the bill was withdrawn.

Apple opposes legislation in other states, including Colorado and Nevada. Justin Millman, the owner of an independent repair shop, said he was having a hard time procuring iPad screens. The iPad screen is a repair often needed by school kids. He claims that Apple opposes a repair program that forces people to buy new devices.

“That’s why Apple doesn’t answer my email,” he said. “For them, it’s just dollars and cents. They don’t think of anyone on the other side of the iPad. “

While fighting the repair rights bill, Apple tried to offer an alternative. Apple is a global independence designed to provide non-Apple Authorized Service Provider repair shops with genuine parts, tools, repair manuals, and diagnostics for out-of-warranty repairs on Apple devices. The repair program has started.

This program is free, but repairers must have an Apple-certified technician repair it. This is a barrier to entry for some shops like Milmans. Even with this program, some parts such as the “iPad” display are not provided, leaving Apple and AASP as the only repair options.

