Dyson V15 Detect Review: Okay, this is the best Dyson cordless VAC, and this time it really means that





A review of the Dyson V15 Detect in one sentence: It’s slightly better than the last Dyson flagship cordless vac V11, so you can beat the cordless vac.

Who doesn’t like lasers? Not many of you, I bet. Now, wait until you try the all-new Dyson V15 Detect and then come back to me. There are a lot of cordless VACs with headlights that reveal dust, and the general criticism of Dyson’s market-leading machines is “Why is this expensive VAC you just sold me without headlights?” Was it? ” Now, all I can say is to pay attention to what you want.

The laser is a big selling point of the V15 Detect and it works. That’s for sure. Unfortunately, its nightmare green light reveals exactly how disgusting your floor looks. Sure, the good news is that it sucks up that terrible filth, but if you see Grade A stains lurking on your hard floor instead of the carpet, it’s for the reason we come to you I can’t see. It’s like lifting a stone in a beautiful garden and finding a creepy bug in a grotesque dance writhing. Horror. Horror.

Anyways. This is the best cordless vacuum cleaner you can buy, despite what our buying guide is currently saying, as I haven’t updated it yet. For those who aren’t hardcore Henry or Miele demons, it’s probably the best vacuum cleaner of all sorts. It comes with some great attachments and has some very powerful new features and a little extra personal opinion.

Now let’s see why we consider paying £ 599 or $ 699.

Dyson V15 Detect: Price and Stock Status

Sir James Dyson uses V15 Detect heads on carpets, especially for hard floors. Do!

The Dyson V15 Detect has been in the US for some time and is now sold in the UK. Price: £ 599 in the UK. $ 699 in the United States. There is no Australian price yet, but it will be available “soon”.

If the pricing widget has not yet “found” the price of Dyson’s new vac, buy the V15 from the Dyson UK store or buy it directly from the Dyson USA store. I’m completely sure they have it.

Dyson V15 Detect: Design and Build

Dyson has hardly changed the appearance of the cordless VAC since V10, but has not changed it in V15. The 0.9 liter (0.2 gallon) bottle is a lot of fun to empty, and the wall mount, handle, battery, extension tube and accessories all look almost the same and sit in the same place.

The V15 Detect weighs just over 3kg (7lbs) and is about the same weight as the V11, but with a better touch balance and improved operability.

The Dyson V15 Detect also works great as a handheld for cars, yachts, or shelves.

However, the appearance of the surface is not everything.

The V15 Detect has a maximum suction power of 240AW compared to the 180AW of the V11. Filtration has also been improved, and Dyson claims 99.9% particle removal and trapping.

Of course, the main addition here is the laser that gives Detect its name. This is because it “detects” dirt that the human eye tends to overlook. Interestingly, this is only found on the “fluffy” head for your hard floor.

The LaserSlim Fluffy ™ cleaner head for full title corresponds to each element of its name. Yes, it’s fluffy to get close to your hard floor and be personal It’s slim and it has a laser on it. Tick, tick, tick.

In addition to the general purpose laser-free high torque cleaning head, the following small attachments are also available. Combi tools for dusting and other surface cleaning tasks, similar but stiffer “stubborn dirt brushes”, similar but softer bristles for keyboards, mahogany and crevice tools brush.

Oh, and finally, the full-size high-torque cleaning head has a kind of mini-me, the “hair screw tool”. It is designed for use on stairs, but it tends to collect pet hair and human hair, so it becomes itself in upholstery.

This is because the hairscrew head has other major upgrades to the V15. This is the ability to handle long hair without getting tangled. This video shows how it works and also how well it works. I wish I had hair to suck up. Sobbing.

High torque also has anti-tangling features and works well, but the real magic comes from the hairscrew attachment.

In short, everything here is well organized. Do you or I need all those attachments? Probably not, but you can’t complain about the lack of attachments for your money, it’s for sure.

All I’m missing is the Dyson “Bendy Tube” attachment. This makes it easier to vacuum under bed, sofa and other leg furniture, which is actually quite convenient. However, it can be purchased with the Dyson add-on pack.

The trash can is big enough that you can vacuum a three bedroom apartment 4-5 times before filling it up. Well, you can. The emptying mechanism is a pleasure and feels like cocking a pump action shotgun. With the extension tube removed, the vacuum itself resembles a fairly large ray gun, which I think is another big plus. Does this and the presence of lasers encourage more men to vacuum? Probably.

Dyson V15 Detect: Battery life

Another thing that doesn’t seem to have changed from one Dyson vac model to the next is battery life. As with the last few iterations of Dyson’s flagship VAC, “up to an hour” is promised.

As always, that actually means “set suction to the lowest setting and up to an hour with a non-electrified tool.” As always, this is pretty annoying, but as always, who cares because I haven’t run out of juice yet while actually cleaning?

You have to be very careful about plugging in between uses, so it’s ready to be refilled every time, but that’s not too much of a burden. The battery is removable, so in theory, if you’re paranoid about battery life, or if you live in a 15-room house and carpet your knees, a spare is about £ 85 / $ 100. You can buy it.

One of the new innovations is the “automatic” power setting. This will result in faster suction of the high torque head when more difficult cleaning ahead is detected, such as carpets or piles of heavy clad, and slower when gentler cleaning is required. This will help bring out some additional life, but it will make you want to activate “boost” mode and actually crack things.

Dyson V15 Detect: Performance

On a hard floor, there is nothing better than this. The combination of lasers, lowlands, “fluffy” heads, and obviously “antistatic carbon fiber filaments” means it can really go to town on your wooden tiled floor.

The distinguishing feature here is the laser. This is the amount of dust that reveals the boundaries of the disease, but I’m sure it’s effective. Something about the green glow of the laser is that it looks more dirty than under the headlights. So I think it’s progress.

The high torque cleaning head doesn’t have a laser, but it’s probably another star of the show, at least because it means your carpet doesn’t fill you with disgust. With its versatile high torque head, the V15 Detect does a great job of adjusting the suction power to suit the condition of the carpet and other floors beneath it.

The hair screws are also great. That electric brush wonders if there are pets or humans in your home where you regularly drop long hair. It also means that the V15 with this head devours the lost USB cables rather than getting entangled, as I’ve noticed to regret. In the first place.

All other attachments work well for the assigned task. Some of those tasks are probably a bit of a niche, but there is no doubt about the variety offered here.

A less useful feature is the all-new “particle detection” system. This is very clever in that it not only sucks up dust, but also detects the type and size of the particles it is picking up (see video below).

But I’m not sure what this serves for. This is mainly due to the built-in PR of V15Detect and always tells: Isn’t it thankful? Want to see the grpah of what I sucked up? !! “

Personally, if the floor looks clean and the trash can is full of dust, I’m happy to believe that my vacuum cleaner is a vacuum cleaner, but if you need more detailed reassurance, Provided by V15Detect.

Overall, when using V15, the actual cleaning power is slightly better than V11, and it seems that the air cleaning quality is also improved. I’m not using anything anymore.

Dyson V15 Detect: Verdict

Now, some of the new features in Dyson Detect V15 seem a bit unnecessary. However, in the end, it’s even easier to use, more cleaning, and less expensive than the V11.

A little scary, but the laser headlights and the tangled, anti-tangled hairscrew heads are some really useful as a clear improvement over the last Dyson flagship. Oh, and some additional attachments.

