Privacy upgrades planned for Android and Chrome browsers





Rob Pegoraro Special Release on USA Today May 20, 2021 6:35 pm EST

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai spoke at the Google I / O conference on May 19, 2021. (Photo: Google Inc.)

Part of the Google I / O developer meeting on Tuesday may have been downloaded from an Apple event. Speakers promoted privacy features such as processing sensitive data on devices, blocking web tracking browsers, and alerting smartphone apps using cameras or microphones.

In his opening keynote, Google CEO Sundar Pichai said, “We adhere to responsible data practices, so every product we create is private by design. It’s also easy to use for privacy and security. You’ve created the settings so you can manage them. “

But if Apple’s business sells hardware and services, Google makes most of its revenue from online advertising, which has traditionally been an area of ​​human tracking. So for this year’s online-only I / O, Google had to be careful to keep it in messaging.

We protect the privacy of our users, but we still bring value to our advertisers. Translation analyst Carolina Milanesi is President and Chief Analyst of Creative Strategies.

The Privacy Dashboard feature, which is part of Android 12, is a revised version of Google’s mobile operating system scheduled for later this year. (Photo: Google Inc.)

Privacy changes will be most noticeable on Android 12, a revised version of Google’s mobile operating system scheduled for later this year. This provides a privacy dashboard that itemizes your app’s desire for data over time, including Google.

On-screen warnings like Apples iOS 14 are highlighted when the app uses the camera or microphone, but the quick settings menu that swipes from the screen includes a kill switch control to disable these components. It will be. You can also share only the approximate location with the app, not the exact coordinates.

(As always in these conversations, the fact that wireless operators also track your location and store it for much longer was not mentioned.)

However, Google hasn’t announced an equivalent to the Apple App Tracking Transparency control that allows iOS users to stop tracking their app’s use of other apps.

Google further emphasized how much the device relies on federation learning to process the data rather than uploading it to the cloud. Android’s new Private Compute Core blocks sensitive operations such as live audio captions.

Google’s privacy pitch wasn’t very clear on the web. The Chrome browser lags behind competitors such as Apple Safari, Microsofts Edge, and Mozilla Firefox, which already block cross-site tracking to help businesses target most online ads.

In the 2019s I / O, Google sketched the ambition to add an equivalent tool. Two years later, Google ended its own cross-site tracking and made it clear that it would block other tracking, but defined a privacy sandbox feature to allow the site to evaluate audiences and ads from a greater distance. I am.

If you let Google create an alternative in your own browser (often by having a copy of Chrome track your own device before uploading anonymized data), you’ve already surveyed multiple states. It may only strengthen Google’s dominant role in the ads it targets.

At I / O, Google executives promoted more visible privacy controls coming to web apps that can be used in any browser. For example, searching adds a shortcut that removes the last 15 minutes of the query. According to Pichai, Google made search and automatic deletion of location history the default for all new accounts after 18 months.

However, the new online shopping tools announced at I / O have the potential to make Google even more central to your spending. For example, Chrome monitors shopping carts that are left open on your site and provides optional tips for frequent customer discounts.

Miranesis Forecast: Customers will accept if given the opportunity to save money instead of open incentives like personalized content.

When it comes to privacy, most consumers are happy with it as long as it’s transparent to the user, I manage it, know what’s going on, and it’s clear that I’m back. She said she thought. I think the problem is from the beginning. I don’t know what you are doing. It’s not worth anything.

Rob Pegoraro is a Washington, DC-based technical writer. To send a technical question, please send an email to rob @ robpegoraro.com. Follow him on Twitter @robpegoraro.

The views and opinions contained in this column are authors and do not necessarily reflect USA TODAY’s views and opinions.

