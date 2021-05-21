Haryana officials have been told to take action against widespread rumors of linking 5G to COVID spreads, telecom news and ET telecom.





Chandigarh: Deputy Commissioner and District Police Chief across Haryana “Strict, Forced and Immediate Action” Against Rogues Spreading Rumors Linking 5G Network Technology to the COVID-19 Pandemic Epidemic Officials said Thursday that they were instructed to take. In his direction, Secretary of Internal Affairs and Communications Vijay Valdan said that such false information led to the incident of several false elements damaging the mobile tower, protecting communications and related infrastructure. I asked the authorities to confirm that.

“You may know the false information about the deaths and health problems people are facing due to the COVID-19 virus, but this is due to the testing of 5G towers, which in the state. Several incidents have occurred and the mobile tower / network has been damaged by some false elements. ” Barudan wrote in a letter to the Deputy Secretary and Senior Police Supervisor / Police Supervisor.

He said WHO revealed that such rumors were irrelevant because the virus could not move over radio / mobile networks.

Vardhan also said that the federal telecommunications bureau has revealed that there is no scientific basis for associating 5G network technology with the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Moreover, testing of 5G networks has not yet begun in India, so the concern that 5G trials / networks are causing the coronavirus in India is unfounded and has no benefit.” He is writing.

Telecommunications companies Reliance Jio, Bharti Airtel, and Vodafone Idea have also addressed the issue of 5G network claims that previously caused the Covid-19 epidemic with the Government of Haryana.

“Therefore, I encourage you to take strict, compulsory and immediate action against villains who protect your district’s telecommunications infrastructure and other related assets and spread such misleading rumors. “I will,” he added.

The Indian Mobile Network Operators Association (COAI) said on Sunday that it urged the Government of Haryana to curb the dissemination of false information about the 5G test that is causing the spread of COVID-19.

In a letter to Barudan, carriers say there are villains spreading rumors that the death and health problems people are facing due to COVID-19 are being caused by testing 5G technology. It was.

These rumors are widespread when 5G testing has not started in the country, COAI said in a statement here.

According to the association, carriers have excluded Haryana, Punjab, and Chandigarh from the list of places to test 5G networks.

“There is no evidence that such false information or rumors are widespread, and there is no evidence or fact that suggests that 5G services will be adversely affected in connection with COVID-19,” he said.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos