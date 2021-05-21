That’s why Google’s opening a retail store is great news for Pixel 6 – BGR





Google made a surprising announcement Thursday, revealing that it will open its first permanent physical store. The store, located in New York City, will open this summer and will allow Google customers to experience the product at the Apple Store just like Apple fans.

Retail stores that Apple opened decades ago have cult-like supporters, who are a big part of Apple’s success. Apple has opened hundreds of stores around the world and continues to expand its reach each year. It should be great news for Google fans to see Google attempting a similar entry into the retail industry, and especially for those who are interested in more hardware made by Google, such as the Pixel Phone.

If you’re not committed to launching and selling new hardware, you won’t open a retail chain. This store isn’t just for exploring Google software. The important thing is that customers can try it out before they buy the product. Here’s an important passage from Google’s announcement:

The Google Store allows you to browse and purchase a wide range of products manufactured by Google, including Nest products from your Pixel smartphone and Pixel books from your Fitbit device.

To maintain the initiative of an ambitious retailer like the Google Store, you need a flagship and topical product like the Pixel smartphone. Google manufactures other popular products such as Nest’s smart speakers, screens and Chromecast. And then there’s the Fitbit device that Google has acquired. But these are all companion smart devices.

The devices we want to get are phones, tablets and computers.

The Pixel 5 isn’t like the flagship phone you need to experience in the store, but the Google Store announcement is more serious than it used to be and provides the iPhone replacement we’ve been waiting for. Indicates that you are ready. All signs indicate that 2021 is a great year for Pixel 6. Google is rumored to be redesigning the Android 12 software experience and creating its own custom chip for the Pixel 6. Finally, the next Pixel already looks like a true flagship device with a leak.

Google is also rumored to be working on a pixel foldable phone. That’s not all. If you don’t plan to create a more exciting version of the Pixelbook in the future, we won’t mention the Pixelbook.

With all this in mind, the Google Store announcement is probably one of the best Pixel 6 teasers ever. It’s a big bet that Google plans to make more and better hardware than before. Hopefully it will succeed.

In light of the ongoing pandemic, Google explained that retailers will implement a variety of health and safety measures, including masks, hand hygiene, social distance, and store cleanliness. Check Google’s website to keep track of your company’s progress at the Chelsea Store.

