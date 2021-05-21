Intel Iris Xe: Is it enough for the game?





The game seems to be constantly increasing. Even old foggy like me, it’s no longer a hobby for young people, as people of all ages tend to play games. For a long time, PC games have been the dominant market force. If you want your game to look good and have the best control, your PC is for you. The console has been significantly improved, but at some cost it has opened a bigger door to the game. Mobile games are currently taking off to compete with PCs. why? Simple, these new methods tend to be low cost. This made us think, is Intel Iris Xe graphics “enough” for a budget game rig?

The game seems to be constantly increasing. Even old foggy like me, it’s no longer a hobby for young people, as people of all ages tend to play games. For a long time, PC games have been the dominant market force. If you want your game to look good and have the best control, your PC is for you. The console has been significantly improved, but at some cost it has opened a bigger door to the game. Mobile games are currently taking off to compete with PCs. why? Simple, these new methods tend to be low cost. This made us think, is Intel Iris Xe graphics “enough” for a budget game rig?

HP Pavilion x360 and Intel Iris Xe

Gamers take some pride in their rigs (and for those who don’t know, the term rig usually refers to a gaming computer). A quick search on the internet will show you all kinds of elaborately constructed, designed and decorated rigs. They tend to spend a lot of money to supply the best components to these rigs in order to get the most out of the game.

On the other hand, some people are interested in playing video games as a hobby and want to make a lot of money at first. In fact, this project was looking for the cheapest gaming rig to build. However, cryptocurrencies sought a more modest alternative by sending GPUs from the roof. Given the hype about Intel Iris Xe graphics, we decided to give it a try.

For this use case, check the HP Pavilion x360 Convertible to see if the check box is selected. Given that it can be purchased for $ 530 (the configuration is $ 699, but the graphics are the same), it fits the idea of ​​a budget model. HP Pavilion x360 comes with Windows 10. please confirm. It is equipped with the 11th generation Intel Core i5 (1135G7 to be exact). please confirm. It has 8GB of memory and is a bit light, but check it out. The 256GB flash memory comes standard with a 16GB Optane.

It is the GPU that can make and break gaming rigs. The only option here is Intel Iris Xe. Introduced at Tiger Lake CPU last year, the Iris Xe is Intel’s latest integrated graphics unit. Intel actually makes some pretty bold claims about GPUs, while keeping them realistic. It’s a GPU integrated into a slim notebook and won’t run AAA games at 60 FPS, but it’s fine for popular graphics-intensive games. Roblox and Minecraft come to mind with a large audience in such a demanding game.

On the gaming side, Intel states that Iris Xe graphics can carry up to 1080p60 FPS. This is fine in some games, but it’s a bit overlooked in graphics-intensive games.

HP Pavilion x360 specification operating system Windows10 Home64 processor Intel Core i5-1135G7 (up to 4.2GHz with Intel Turbo Boost Technology, 8 MB L3 cache, 4 cores) Integrated graphics: Intel Iris X graphics display 14 inch diagonal, FHD (1920 x 1080) , Multi-touch compatible, IPS, Edge-to-edge glass, Microedge, 250 knit, 45% NTSC display brightness 250 knit display color range 45% NTSC memory 8GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM (2 x 4 GB) Storage 256GB Intel PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Storage Acceleration 16GB Intel Optane Memory Wireless Technology Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 Combo (Supports Gigabit File Transfer Speed) Power Supply 45W Smart AC Power Adapter Battery 3 Cell, 43 Wh Li-ion Battery Charging Time Supports fast battery charging: Approximately 50% in 45 minutes External I / O Port 1 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type-C 10Gbps Signaling Rate (USB Power Delivery, DisplayPort 1.4, HP Sleep and Charge) 2 SuperSpeed ​​USB Type -5Gbps Signaling Rate 1 HDMI 2.0 1AC Smart Pin 1 Headphone / Microphone Combo E xpansion Slot 1 Multiformat SD Media Card Reader Energy Efficiency ENERGY STAR Certified. EPEAT Silver Registered Web Camera Integrated with HP Wide Vision 720p HD Camera Audio audio with dual array digital microphone B & O.Dual Speaker Sensor Accelerometer; Gyroscope; eCompass Color Natural Silver Cover, Ash Gray Base and Ash Silver Keyboard Frame Pointing Device HP Imagepad Keyboard Full Size, Ash Gray Keyboard Dimensions (WxDxH) 12.76 x 8.70 x 0.74 Supporting Multi-Touch Gestures Inch Weight 3.55 lbs Warranty 1 year limited hardware warranty 1 month trial for new customers of McAfee LiveSafe Netflix Microsoft 365 included in software Design and build HP Pavilion x360

Overall, the HP Pavilion x360 build is nice. At about 13, the bezel is relatively small. The build is aluminum, a bit thicker than a standard productivity notebook, but not overkill. At the top is the HP brand.

On the left side is a USB port and a headphone / microphone port with ventilation.

On the right side are USB-A, USB-C, HDMI ports, SD slots and power connections.

The bottom contains the usual information along with a set of speakers.

If you open it immediately, it will be displayed on the screen. It is also a touch screen with bright colors and bright colors. The keyboard extends the length of the system at the dead center of the trackpad. Easy to use and comfortable to type.

Intel Iris Xe Gaming

From a strict usability standpoint, the HP Pavilion x360 runs Windows 10, so it’s comfortable for most people. I downloaded some games to understand how different types are played on systems with Intel Iris Xe, but encouraged me to buy all the games currently being played However, the superiors of Storage Review did not agree.

The Rocket League fired immediately. The screen froze once or twice during playback, but everything seemed to work fine. The graphics and gameplay have been transmitted. While praising the keyboard above, I did so in a typist’s way. I mainly type when using a computer. I liked the typing keyboard, but lacked some of the Rocket League controls. This is a combination of being unfamiliar with the game and having the keyboard flat against the notebook. Of course, you can control these games using a game controller such as an XBOX controller.

The same is true for trackpads. It serves the purpose of the game. The push-down part of the click was near the bottom and I kept missing it. Users can master this skill, but it will take some getting used to and a regular mouse or game controller will do better.

The network connection is strong enough to play online without any problems (except I’m not good at it and cursed by a 12 year old kid). If this is the caliber of the game you are trying to play, you have a winner.

I also ran Fortnite, but it wasn’t that great. The game was choppy and I could hardly play it. Waiting for it to load into the game caused some freezeups and crashes. I started shrinking everything as much as possible to play the game. After being scared to see the brain and working hard, I was able to move the game despite the large chunks of the game freezing. After that, I was somewhere else or died. The gameplay is reminiscent of the N64’s Golden Eye.

This was the first time I played Fortnite on a keyboard. It’s an understatement to say awkward, but it’s not often blamed on the keyboard here. Keyboards and trackpads are perfectly fine for Fortnite, which was more difficult to use in the Rocket League. Again, if you want this to be a gaming rig, buy a separate keyboard and mouse and / or controller.

Another thing to note here is heat. When I ran Fortnite, my notebook got a serious fever. This is not the end of the world, but it may not be what you want on your knees. Gaming notebooks tend to be a little louder, but the system is designed to dissipate a lot of heat and move a lot of air. Most budget notebooks aren’t built with the same design considerations.

Being a Windows 10 computer, users with an Xbox account can play cross-platform games. Knowing the limits and getting into this, I choose a simple game, Clustertruck. Here, the gameplay is good and the controls are much better than the Xbox console. This is amazing.

While big and flashy graphics games grab the headlines, there are some simpler games that are very popular. Roblox is such a game with over 164 million active players. Like all the other games we’ve tried, wait a bit for Roblox to get up and running. When you join the game, it takes a few seconds for the appearance to catch up, after which the game plays normally.

Conclusion

As the pool of gamers grows, we need to increase the number of devices that support the game. Casual gamers need off-the-shelf ones that don’t need to be built and ones that don’t have big price tags. The HP Pavilion x360 seems to combine a cost-effective world with gaming features. The x360 features an 11th generation Intel Core i5 CPU, 8 GB of RAM, 16 GB of Optane, and 256 GB of flash storage. The system also includes the Intel Iris Xe GPU, which the company advertises as a GPU capable of processing games.

Looking at the games, we ran several different games from different classes to see how they felt. For lighter games like the Rocket League, the graphics option was turned off, but the HP Pavilion x360 with Intel Iris Xe worked fine. It felt a bit jerky here and there, but it wasn’t enough to ruin the gaming experience. The keyboard and trackpad aren’t productive, but the gameplay has become a bit more difficult. An inexpensive keyboard and mouse or controller can solve this problem. I didn’t find anything useful.

Fortnite was a completely different animal. Fortnite is currently one of the most popular games on multiple systems and cannot be played correctly here. We really had to mess with it to play it, and it didn’t look good and was still problematic. In this case, IrisXe will collapse.

I’ve activated Xbox cross-platform play, but I’m having the same issue. Simple games are great and easy to play. The more sophisticated the game, the more problems it can take, and some of the fun in the highly detailed world of Fallout 76 and Gears of War can be taken away from the game.

Roblox is another simple game that is easy to play on HP Pavilion x360. It’s very popular and has lots of options to play, but it doesn’t put too much strain on the system.

The HP Pavilion x360 is powered by Intel Iris Xe and is a great notebook for a variety of use cases. This is a great affordable system if the type of game you are trying to play is a less burdensome type. If you want to play high-end games, you have to play in a limited way. However, this has always been a friction with the game in integrated graphics. So it’s not that new here.

If you need something for a productive job playing games like Roblox, this is only $ 530. This is a great system for casual gamers and kids who want to get their hands on it but aren’t ready to take part in large-scale multiplayer games yet. If you want to be more serious about the game, you need to look elsewhere. And that’s ok, HP has a system for that. High-end games always rely on a dedicated area of ​​graphics. But with Iris Xe, the gap closes significantly for the casual game masses.

HP Pavilion x360

Use Storage Review

Newsletter | YouTube | LinkedIn | Instagram | Twitter | Facebook | TikTok | RSS Feeds

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos