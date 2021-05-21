The Apple Watch 7 looks great with the new rendering.





The design of the Apple Watch hasn’t changed much over the years. But it looks like the Apple Watch 7 is about to rock things. The new Apple Watch 7 rendered image has just surfaced, with a flat-edged redesign and exciting color options.

This happens shortly after a leak from Jon Prosser hints at a new Apple Watch 7 design and “new colors” inspired by the iPhone 12. The mockup rendering came from a collaboration between Prosser and his trusted concept artist, Ian Zelbo. He regularly creates designs based on his leaks.

The rendering is reportedly based on the actual internal image that Prosser received earlier. “In this case, the source sent us a mix of images and CAD files with this new design,” the leaker said. And to protect the original source, Prosser passed the image to Ian Zelbo, known as @RendersbyIan on Twitter.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

According to Prosser, “the display is likely to remain the same as in the last few generations, but at least I’ve heard that we tested a prototype with a smaller bezel and more screens.” is.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

However, one thing to keep in mind is that there are no leak updates for spec sheets or internal features. In fact, Prosser clearly explained that “everything is done by codename,” so I’m not sure if the images he got from the source are actually from the Apple Watch Series 7. “As far as we know, this can also be Series 8.”

The image shows three vibrant colors of red, blue and green, as well as classic options such as silver and black. But according to Prosser, there may be more: “They have been working on colors,” the leaker said.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

The design of the Apple Watch hasn’t changed much since its debut in 2015. One of the few major redesigns involved the Series 4 screen and its reduced bezel, but no other major changes were seen.

However, the existence of rounded edges for a long time does not necessarily mean that they are stuck together. In September 2020, a trusted Apple leaker, Ming-Chi Kuo, hinted at a completely new redesign of the 2021 model. There’s also a lot of speculation about new internal features, such as Apple Watch 7 blood glucose monitoring.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

And as Prosser unveiled a new leak on the look of a fresh flat edge with new colorful options, we could be one step closer to getting a significantly updated design. Based on Apple’s previous major releases, neither feature is surprising. In 2020, not only the iPad Air but also the new flat-edged iPhone 12 lineup was announced.

(Image credit: Jon Prosser & Ian Zelbo)

The addition of “new colors” is not shocking either. From the launch of the latest iPhone 12 model to the recently released iMac 2021, Apple has added new and exciting colors, shifting from traditional designs that only featured black, silver, and gold models. A recent addition to Apple’s colorful portfolio is the new pride-themed Apple Watch band.

