Yamaha announces flagship 8K AV receiver with HDMI 2.1

Yamaha has announced three new home cinema amplifiers: the RX-A4A, RX-A6A, and the flagship RX-A8A.

All three support Dolby Atmos, Auro-3D, and 4K (and 120fps) and 8K (60fps) Sport HDMI 2.1. This exceeds the impressive specs.

However, as WhatHiFi points out, Yamaha’s final adventure into the world of 8K receivers was hampered by a flawed HDMI 2.1 chip that doesn’t support 4K games at 120Hz.

We hope that the hardwire fix will fix this problem, but we hope that this will be proven before these receivers hit the market.

As for when, it will be released in Japan from late July to early August, so you may get it this year.

