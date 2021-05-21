Chrome’s “follow” experiment revives Google Reader





Almost eight years ago, Google disappointed many users and retired from Google Reader service. There were many reasons for its demise, but most of them revolved around the seemingly obsolete RSS format, which is open but obsolete instead of social media. Of course, the RSS feed is still alive and kicking. And, almost ironically, Google is playing with Chrome features that allow it, with some resurgence of Google Reader as a built-in feature of web browsers.

The principles behind RSS are very simple and precede the “subscription” feature currently common on many social platforms. RSS or feed reader applications or services, like older Google Reader, regularly check for new articles posted by site owners and publishers by updating RSS feeds with the correct data and metadata. .. Depending on the settings of the app, users can read the summary or full version of the content, which may be broken down into text and images only.

With the rise of social media, the workflow seems to have come to an end, with more and more people using Twitter and Facebook for news and updates. Of course, that never happens, and RSS is still widely used today, even if it’s not as popular as it used to be. Acknowledging that fact, Google developers are experimenting with turning Chrome into an RSS reader, at least on Android.

If you are using an unstable Canary version of Chrome for Android, go to the browser menu of the web page that provides the RSS feed.[フォロー]You don’t have to look for the exact URL, as you may see a button.Whenever there is new content available on these pages, Chrome[新しいタブ]New page[フォロー中]It will be displayed in the section.

Of course, this feature isn’t just magical, it requires the site owner to implement the appropriate RSS support. Google has guidance for them and sees if it catches up enough to deploy it to all Chrome users in the near future.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos