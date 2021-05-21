Payment Today: Google Upgrades Target Buyers





In today’s top news, Google announced several features to enhance its e-commerce game, and most borrowers who have been tolerant in the pandemic have since left. In addition, the soaring market for cryptocurrencies reflects a decline in investor interest.

Google Graphs and Shopify upgrades target 1B high intent buyers

At its annual I / O developer conference, Google aims to expand its partnership with Shopify and transform the billion daily purchase queries into a more comprehensive purchase experience through Shopping Graph. Announced changes. According to Google’s President of Commerce and Payments Bill Ready, the move is part of Google’s larger plan to democratize online shopping.

Federal Reserve Bank of New York: Most borrowers who were tolerant in a pandemic were out of tolerance

More than one in ten mortgage borrowers have participated in mortgage graces for at least a month in the past year, many of them postponed until March of this year, according to a Federal Reserve Bank of New York official. I was forced to. One-third of the participants were tolerant for only a month or two.

China’s crypto crackdown and Bitcoin plunge reflect a nervous market

The short-term and long-term outlook for digital currencies is being re-discussed as Bitcoin and Dogecoin plunge and Chinese regulators and social media commentators are tumultuous in the already soaring crypto market.

UK financial regulation may determine Klarnas IPO

Klarnas’ decision on whether to advance the list of blockbusters in the UK could result in post-Brexit financial services rules. FinTech is also looking at the New York list as an alternative.

On-demand salaries give workers financial room to breathe

More than 60% of US consumers say they will be in the red with an unexpected spending of $ 1,000. This month, Real-Time Payments Tracker PYMNTS gives Ron Munkittrick, Senior Vice President of Daily Pay, which of the coveted financial flexibility by offering on-demand payments outside the normal payment period. I talked about how it can be achieved.

FIS Lowthers: Connected Economy Must Pass Mama Test

Consumers have become accustomed to living digitally, but they also want simplicity. Bruce Lawsers, president of FIS, told Karen Webster that everything was in the midst of major behavioral changes. Data is the key to helping consumers streamline and personalize their daily financial interactions as long as their usage can pass mom’s tests.

The U.S. lags behind China in cryptocurrency regulation as Musk is trolling the market again

Global market participants continue to be plagued by Elon Musk’s random social media meditation as lawmakers and numerous federal regulators ponder the future of Washington, DC’s cryptocurrency.

New PYMNTS Data: Cryptocurrency Payment Survey – May 2021

Survey: US consumers see cryptocurrencies as more than just stores of value. The 46 million plan states that it will use cryptocurrencies to make all payments from financial services to groceries. In the Cryptocurrency Payments Report, PYMNTS surveys 8,008 cryptocurrency users and non-users in the United States, how to buy using cryptocurrencies, the cryptocurrencies they plan to use, and merchant acceptance to select and consume merchants. Find out how it affects consumer spending.

