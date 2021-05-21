Redmi Note 8 2021 edition will be available soon, Xiaomi confirms





Redmi Note 8 2021 is officially teased by a Chinese OEM. Xiaomi announced while sharing details on the number of units of the original Redmi Note 8 sold worldwide. Read Also-Redmi Note 8 (2021) will be available as soon as it is discovered on the SIG site.

Chinese smartphone makers have confirmed the existence of the new Redmi Note 8 2021 using Xiaomi’s official Twitter handle. In particular, according to the company, more than 25 million Redmi Note 8 2019 editions have been sold worldwide. And to celebrate the milestone, Xiaomi has announced that it will offer an upgraded version for consumers.

please remember. Launched in 2014, the Redmi Note series has become a popular smartphone lineup within a few months due to its affordable and feature-packed products. Redmi Note 8 already has two successors to the Redmi Note 9 and Redmi Note 10, both of which have achieved a million sales milestones. Not surprisingly, brands bring in a lot of phones every other month, but Redmi Note 8 2021 could be added to the list to continue threatening rivals.

That said, the following Redmi Note 8 2021 is allegedly posted on the FCC and EEC certified websites. Both sites have revealed some of the key aspects of the device.

# Redmi Note8 currently sells over 25 million units worldwide.

To celebrate this milestone, we are pleased to introduce you to # ThePerformanceAllStar and # RedmiNote82021. Please stay tuned. pic.twitter.com/39RHoTC2Mb

— Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 20, 2021

Redmi Note 8 2021 specifications (rumors)

The Redmi Note 8 2021 may be equipped with a MediaTek Helio G85 processor according to the FCC list. The phone is now running MIUI 12.5, which is based on Android 11. The FCC’s list also revealed mobile phones with a 4,000mAh battery that supports 22.5W fast charging. Apparently, smartphones are listed by model number M1908C3JGG on some certification sites. According to the report, the Redmi Note 8 2021 edition may have an LCD panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. It is rumored to have at least 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The front of the camera is tilted to come with a 48 megapixel quad rear camera setup.

The Redmi Note 8 2021 is coming soon, but Chinese OEMs are recently preparing for another Redmi phone lineup launch event, the Redmi Note 105G. The new Note 10 5G series will be on display in China on May 26th at 14:00 pm (local time).







