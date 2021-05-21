A tool announced by Microsoft Teams for teachers in 2021 — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Microsoft has been working hard to promote better online education.

Classroom studies have been compromised to some extent as the coronavirus pandemic has caused havoc around the world.

However, the video conferencing platform MS Teams has not stopped offering new features as it aims to improve the level of education and the student experience.

Recently, there was an integration of Education Edition called Education. Customers can also take advantage of Minecraft World features at camps and clubs.

If you’re excited about fast-forwarding the learning process, or need a quick idea of ​​the tools available, enjoy this article. Join Microsoft Teams Training online for more information. It’s a great platform to turn novice learners into professionals.

Educators can now embed Flipgrid topics, form quizzes, or evaluation tools using the new resource links within the Minecraft hub. Read below to learn more about the tools Microsoft Teams announced for teachers in 2021.

Reading progress tool

This is a great feature introduced by the team to help teachers assess students’ reading comprehension. Reading progress is derived from a strong foundation of repetitive verbal reading and close monitoring.

Dealing with the huge classrooms occupied by students and paying personal attention to each one sounds like a daunting task.

Nonetheless, the tool is designed to manage both at the same time, so we hope you’ll know that it creates a bond between students and educators with good understanding and learning.

Group assignment

Tutors can help create an organized atmosphere for their students by joining assignment groups and third-party app support.

Supervised chat function

Student safety seems to be paramount to Microsoft. Therefore, there is a supervised chat feature to support student security in digital and physical space.

Educators can start chatting with students, but students cannot start new conversations until the right educator appears. Students can safely participate in discussions properly developed and monitored by school staff.

Minecraft: Education Edition

Students attending Minecraft lessons can access the Flipgrid topic to record and share their work.

Invite them to join the world you created to show your work to others. Minecraft allows the Microsoft Store to host multiple camps and training sessions.

In addition, clubs, home schools or nonprofits will be allowed to purchase Minecraft licenses this summer. Until then, it will be available to customers with an Office 365 Education account (premium model).

Scheduling allocations on the channel

This helps educators notify students about assignments posted under a designated channel.

You can easily schedule by simply adding the due date and time. You can also edit and update the project as needed.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos