7 Tips for Dealing with Technical Frustration in the Workplace — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





If you’re dissatisfied with all the technologies you have to use at work, you’ll have to pay the rent alone.

Of the 115 million employed adults, about 65 million use computers at work.

This statistic is from 2001. So, today, you’ll find that more and more people are using computers and other technologies throughout the day. Frustration usually means that you feel out of control.

While you may not be able to work on your computer or choose the type of software you use on a daily basis, there are other things you can do to deal with technical frustrations in the workplace.

Please check a little

If you reach the heart of your frustration, you may find that you are frustrated just because you don’t know much about the technology you are using.

A little research can be very helpful in understanding and reduce anxiety and frustration.

For example, do you know if your company uses zero trust security or perimeter-based security? How does the cloud work exactly? What features are available in your company’s CRM program?

Answering these questions will give you an idea of ​​the technology you use on a daily basis.

When you know how it works, you are more likely to use it the right way, thereby reducing your chances of frustration.

Plan a daily technological setback

It’s rarely as troublesome as working on an important project or trying to meet a deadline, but the technical challenges just make you unable to get in the way.

Whether you’re trying to find software updates, program freezes, or misplaced saved files, you’ll have to deal with technical frustrations all day long, not work.

Plan this for your day in favor of yourself. For example, create a daily schedule that outlines your work for seven to seven and a half hours.

That way, you have an extra 30 minutes to an hour each day to deal with last-minute things that you didn’t plan on.

Know how to keep important files safe

We were all there. You’re working on a project and either your computer freezes and needs to shut down, or you just can’t find the file you’re looking for, it’s gone.

You can’t ruin your day enough to realize that hours of hard work have been wasted.

Know how to keep important files safe so this doesn’t happen. It involves saving your progress as you work and ironing a file naming system that works for you, but it also means knowing how to back up your data.

Here are some ways to do this:

Back up your entire computer system to an external hard drive

Save important files to flash drive

Save all your work to the cloud

Find the opportunity to do things the old-fashioned way

It is undeniable that technology makes our lives more efficient, but it also makes our lives very dull.

Sitting in front of your computer all day not only causes back pain and eye strain, but it may not be the best way to do certain things. For example, handwriting has cognitive advantages over computer input.

Stay away from technology all day and look for what you can do in the old fashioned way.

For example, instead of using a computer calendar, write on a paper planner, brainstorm a new project under a tree outside, or ask a question instead of stopping by a colleague’s desk to send an email.

Know who asks for help and how

No matter how much you try to understand the program you are using, you will always need help.

It’s a good idea to know exactly who you can ask for help, from common problems like dealing with slow computers to programs that you don’t seem to understand.

Talk to your boss about who to ask. It is also important to ask how to ask for help. For example, general questions are best sent by email, but in an emergency a phone call may be appropriate.

Request additional training

Training and development are important in the office. Unfortunately, you may need a backseat in the name of productivity.

Don’t be embarrassed or scared to ask for more training to use technology more efficiently in the office. If you’re struggling, chances are, others in the office are struggling too.

Needless to say, requesting more training shows an initiative, which can show management that you are serious about getting the job done.

Make a plan when working outside the office

Many jobs are done in the office, but in today’s modern world, many jobs are done outside the office.

Whether you like catching up with your email before going to bed or spending some of your work in your home office, it’s important to plan.

Working from home tips include knowing how to use a VPN and how to join a meeting remotely, but planning is important if you want to check in more informally at work.

For example, if you want to reply to emails, it’s a good idea to make sure you have a computer at home, as typing long replies on your cell phone or tablet can be a nightmare.

There are many things that get frustrating at work. Don’t make technology that way.

Use the tips in this list to work on the technologies you work with on a daily basis, reducing stress and anxiety both inside and outside the office.

