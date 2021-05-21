Audiobooks on Spotify following partnership with Storytel





Following its expansion into the podcast segment, Spotify is currently investing in audiobooks for that platform. On Thursday, the company announced a new partnership with Storytel Group, which provides audiobooks to its users.

A catalog containing over 500,00 audiobooks will be available on Spotify later this year, according to an announcement made on Storytel’s official website. However, keep in mind that the Storytel catalog is not included in your Spotify Premium subscription and requires a standalone subscription.

The partnership with Spotify enhances Storytel’s delivery and emphasizes its vision of making the world a more creative and empathetic place by giving everyone access to the story anytime, anywhere. In fact, this partnership means that consumers who sign up for a Storytel subscription can enjoy the world of stories and audiobooks on Spotify as well as on the Storytel platform.

According to the two companies, the integration will initially be available in 25 countries (although Storytel is available in 30 regions), but it’s unclear which is which. This was after Amazon announced that it had increased its investment in Audible, allowing users to buy audiobooks directly from the app.

With the Spotify open access platform, Storytel will be able to use Spotifys’ best-in-class platform to deliver premium audiobooks to viewers with direct control over their relationships with them.

With music, podcasts, live audio chat, and now audiobooks, Spotify has taken a new step towards becoming a single multimedia hub.

