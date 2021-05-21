Chromebooks Linux support will soon be in beta





Although Chrome OS has a high market share, it is closer to the Google OS that dominates everything compared to Android. You can run your apps from a variety of platforms, including Android, Linux, and even Windows, making it an all-in-one operating system that can perform almost any task. Of course, not all of them have the same level of stability and support. Within a few weeks, Linux app execution support will finally join support for Android apps moving from beta to stable status.

Yes, Linux support on Chromebooks is still in beta and has been around for nearly three years. Given how much talk and use it has been since it was first announced, it’s actually surprising to understand how long it has been considered unsuitable for official use. .. Again, this feature is primarily aimed at developers who are comfortable using beta software unless it is too buggy.

Linux support on Chrome OS is designed to give developers access to familiar tools for creating web and Android apps. This is almost the same reason Microsoft started the Windows subsystem for Linux. However, unlike WSL, Chrome OS provided early support for running Linux GUI apps. This is due to the same Linux root shared by both. This allows apps that aren’t directly related to app development, such as productivity suites, image editing tools, and even games, to run.

At the end of beta, Linux support will be considered as officially supported stable features and all the implications. Specifically, the Linux container is updated every time Chrome OS updates, so users don’t have to update it manually. The next release will also offer new features such as port forwarding and improved USB support.

Chrome OS is evolving rapidly, reflecting the development of the Chrome browser itself. Ironically, Google actually at least internally separates Chrome from the Chrome OS, so the web browser Chrome can be installed and updated separately from the OS Chrome. Not only does this help keep your old Chromebook safe, but it also opens up the platform to alternative browsers.

