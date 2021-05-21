Pentagon Official Update Innovation Work, Report Expiring in August – MeriTalk





The Pentagon (DoD) is working to drive innovation in the field of information technology and plans to report the results of its research engineering workforce assessment later this year, a Pentagon official said today. Told to.

At a hearing of the House of Representatives Military Commission on Cyber, Innovation Technology, and Information Systems, we asked witnesses how the Department of Defense (DoD) is working to drive innovation.

Rep. Jim Langebin, DR.I. Wanted to know the progress of the Section 229 report from the National Defense Authorization Act (NDAA) for fiscal year 2020. Under this law, Congress evaluates the research engineering workforce of the Secretary of Defense for Research and Engineering (USD (R & E)).

Active USD (R & E) Barbara McQuiston said the Section 229 report will be released on August 31, along with the implementation plan.

McQuiston thinks there’s more work to do when discussing the R & E workforce, especially in STEM, special science education, and recruiting workforce diversity. Therefore, we need to strengthen civic education and diversify our workforce in the fields of research and engineering.

McKistton also said her office is reviewing the National Security Commission on Artificial Intelligence, reviewing its extensive report and numerous recommendations, and incorporating them into its defense strategy to address those challenges. As I said, there is a lot of work in front of us.

Elsewhere in the hearing, McKistton testified that the Secretary of Defense is considering various new companies and is working with the Innovation Center to encourage innovation statements. We want to increase the exposure of companies that aren’t regular traditional DoD providers so we can catch new ideas, but we need to work at a commercial pace.

