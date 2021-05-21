Snapchat Launches Editing Tools, Gifts and Marketplace for Creators





New Delhi: Snapchat owner Snap Inc. has announced a number of initiatives to help creators on the platform grow their viewers and build their business.

At its third Partner Summit, Snap Inc. revealed that the platform has reached over 500 million monthly active users and about 40% of its community is outside of North America and Europe. In India, Snapchat has increased its daily active users (DAU) by more than 100% year-on-year (year-on-year) in each of the last five quarters.

To help build the creator community, the company launched Story Studio, Snaps’ new standalone app that provides editing tools for creating professional content for mobile on mobile. The app also provides insights into the trends happening on Snapchat. It will be released on iOS later this year and will be available for free.

Snapchat also launches a “gift”. It allows subscribers to send gifts to the official SnapStar to start a conversation. Snap Stars earn a portion of their revenue from gifts they receive through story replies and purchased through Snapchat tokens.

The social media platform extends Spotlight, a short video feature on the web at snapchat.com / spotlight, which allows authors to upload videos directly from Chrome or Safari to Spotlight, accessible to anyone without a Snapchat account. ..

Snapchat also announced the launch of the Creator Marketplace. Brands can use this new portal as a self-service business manager to find and contact verified creators. Starting with the creators of the top AR lenses, we will start with SnapStars and Creators on Spotlight in the future.

Snapchat also makes the camera more comprehensive and works with several prominent cinematographers to learn the techniques used to best capture dark-skinned actors. These features will be available in the Camera Kit, allowing developers around the world to make their cameras more comprehensive.

The platform has also launched Screenshop, a new scanning feature that helps users scan photos and purchase similar looks with recommendations from hundreds of brands.

