Yamaha has announced a new receiver for 8K, 4K / 120 and Xbox Series X





Last year I started listening to the first receiver with HDMI 2.1. This means that you need the ability to handle the excessive resolution of 8K, in addition to the 120Hz 4K content material coming out of the new sports console. Unfortunately, HDMI 2.1 option compatibility isn’t as regular as expected, and many receiver producers are aware of issues that specifically affect the Xbox Series X every time they try to play 4K / 120Hz video. I’m notifying you. game.

Yamaha is currently announcing a new line of high-end Aventage receivers for 2021. The RX-A8A, RX-A6A, and RX-A4A operate on 11 channels, 9 channels, and 7 channels, respectively. Yamaha is ready to use HDMI 2.1 options such as 4K / 120Hz, 8K / 60Hz, variable refresh rate (VRR), automatic low latency mode (ALLM), quick frame transport (QFT), quick media switching (QMS) It states. It is not the latest at the time of launch.

The company has stated that it will be available in a future update and has confirmed with Engadget that the replacement may also handle compatibility with the Xbox Series X. Until then, as in current fashion, homeowners using any of these options will need to connect a console to connect directly to the TV and pipe audio to the receiver using HDMI eARC.

RX-A8A

Yamaha

Support for 3D audio codecs such as Dolby Atmos and DTS: X is provided to support Dolby Vision on all HDMI inputs. In addition, it assists assistants such as Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant, in addition to microphones for investigating room acoustics and adjusting audio output. Two high-end fashions add Auro3D as an alternative that Yamaha claims to create a “virtual 3D virtual soundscape that moves around the listener.”

Given the current state of HDMI 2.1 Assist, don’t blame it for being ready until it’s confirmed that these updates have been addressed before purchasing one of the compatibility points. However, after launching this summer, the RX-A8A will be priced at $ 3,000, the RX-A6A will be priced at $ 2,200, and the RX-A4A will be priced at $ 1,300.

