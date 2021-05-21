Intel Core i5-11600K Review: Midrange Worth Considering





Intel’s 11th generation Rocket Lake-S desktop CPU would have been on the market for almost two months. Of course, at the forefront is the Core i9-11900K, which is powerful in itself, but not exactly at the same level as Team Red’s immediate competitors.

But if it’s Intel’s top-of-the-line CPU and you’re looking for an Intel build that’s more affordable and has more than 4 cores, then the Core i5-11600K is for you.

specification

The 11600K is based on the same 14nm dilithography as the 11900K, eliminating the hassle of reading them over and over again. On paper, the 11600K has a 6-core, 12-thread layout, a 12MB Intel smart cache, and base and boost clocks of 3.9GHz and 4.9GHz, respectively.

Intel’s TVB technology exists, but it doesn’t seem to make the 11600K perform better than the 4.9GHz boost clock.

More importantly, the 11600K also has access to the PCIe 4.0 interface, allowing you to speed up with AMD and your own Ryzen desktop CPU. In that respect, it is not the most power efficient midrange CPU. Compared to the Ryzen 55600X’s 65W TDP, the 11600K is designed to draw 125W from the wall, but its rival’s TDP is half that of the 65W.

Another difference between the two processors is the price. Relatively the same, the retail price of the 11600K is now about RM200 lower than the price of the 5600X, almost half the price of the 5800X.

Test bed

Again, the testbed used to test the 11600K hasn’t changed, as we did at the 11900K. To that end, the results listed in the next section show that the CPU is out of the box and runs immediately, with no overclocking.

As a related note, I’ve simplified the game benchmark into two graphs for this review. As for the observed criteria, we only list the average frame rate for each game title and limit the resolution to Full HD and 1440p only.

benchmark

As expected, the 11600K isn’t as punchy as the 11900K or Ryzen 8 5800X, but that said, synthetic benchmarking is fine. The 5600X is not on the list, but both CPUs are actually about equal to each other in the field.

But when it comes to games, the 11600K isn’t a disappointment. In many cases, the processor actually outperforms the 5800X and outperforms it. Surprisingly, titles such as Control actually match the 5900X in frame.

Temperature and power consumption

One thing that caught my eye about the 11600K was how much the CPU actually became toast at a particular point in time. For clarity, the overall load temperature of the CPU fluctuated between 75 ° C and 78 ° C, but there were situations where it actually reached 100 ° C and actually stayed there.

Fortunately, this only happened a few times early in my review. I think this is abnormal. The proper method was to remove the CPU cooler, reapply a new layer of thermal paste, and reattach the cooler. Thankfully, the spikes never happened again.

I managed to deal with the heat issue, but also noticed that the 11600K was consuming a significant amount of power under load. And that means I have a lot more power than the 11900K.

Conclusion

When I reviewed the Core i9-11900K, I thought it was a bit more than the repetitive performance of my predecessor. At 11600K, chipmakers seem to continue one of their longest traditions: creating a midrange processor that will definitely appeal to gamers looking for a CPU that won’t tear their wallet into a new hole.

Again, connect with the fact that Intel’s 11th generation CPUs finally come with all the latest accessories (PCIe 4.0, Resizable BAR, etc.) and their SRPRM1160. It’s safe to say that the 11600K is a very attractive option for Team Blue. Especially if someone is in the “everything” mood caused by this continuous tip shortage.

