WhatsApp allows you to transfer chats to another number immediately





WhatsApp seems very interested in improving the chat transfer process for 1 billion users. There are rumors that messaging apps make it easy to transfer chats between multiple devices, and may introduce different features as an extension of the same. Read Also-This WhatsApp scam allows strangers to access your chat.Don’t fall into it

It may soon allow people to move their chat to another WhatsApp number. It can make things much smoother for people. This is all.Read also-WhatsApp receives another warning: IT tells, withdraws new privacy policy, or faces action

Migrate WhatsApp chat between two numbers

As WaBetaInfo, known for future WhatsApp feature leaks, suggests, Facebook-owned platforms are currently testing features on both Android and iOS.Read again-WhatsApp features that make conversations better and more convenient

This allows people to forward WhatsApp chats to another number, but there is one caveat. First, users will not be able to transfer chats at any time. This can only happen if you are switching to a new phone. Apart from the message, the media is also part of the transfer process.

This serves as a relief for people, as WhatsApp currently only allows chat backups if the number associated with the account is the same.

New features will be added to future WhatsApp features that will allow easy chat migration between Android and iOS. Again, this solves one of the major issues users face because they can’t hold messages when they switch from Android to iOS and vice versa.

New details about the same were also revealed, suggesting the ability to sync chats. This means that people can sync WhatsApp accounts on different devices to maintain flow and ease of use.

All of these features are expected to be part of the larger multi-device support feature. This allows users to use WhatsApp accounts on multiple devices (up to 4) at the same time.

However, nothing has been announced when these features will be available to users. Apparently, it may arrive soon.

We will keep you posting as well. So stay tuned.

