Snapchat introduces the future of AR eyeglasses and connected lenses





Snapchat’s parent company, Snap Inc, exhibited next-generation eyeglasses, the first goggles to bring augmented reality (AR) to life. However, Snap has not yet sold these AR-enabled eyeglasses. Only available to selected creators. The company announced at the annual Snap Partner Summit.

Snap also announced Connected Lenses. This is a kind of filter that allows two users to share their AR experience from their mobile phone. We are partnering with LEGO to create connected lenses.

Snap Spectaculars

Spectacles will bring your AR experience to life and allow you to add the right elements and filters based on where your users are. During the presentation, SnapCEO Evan Spiegel showed how to use eyeglasses to pull up different types of lenses and apply these filters to the real environment, similar to how they work on Snapchat. For example, one lens showed an AR dog in the frame, and Spiegel threw an AR bone for the dog to fetch.

AR view of Snap’s new Spectacles not yet for sale.

With dual 3D waveguide displays, a 26.3 degree diagonal field of view, and an immersive lens experience, the first glasses to achieve augmented reality feel like they naturally overlap the world in front of you. You can see these experiences both indoors and outdoors. The display is dynamically adjusted with a brightness of up to 2000 nits, so the lens always shows the best image quality.

The glasses also have two RGB cameras, four built-in microphones, two stereo speakers, and a built-in touchpad control. The front camera helps the glasses detect the object or surface they are looking for to showcase the best possible lens. The user can also control these using voice commands.

Spiegel also said the new Spectacles can be fully integrated with LensStudio, the company’s own desktop application for developers to build 3D and AR lenses. According to Snap, lens creators will be able to wirelessly push lenses directly into their eyeglasses for rapid testing and iteration and build them in real time.

Connected lenses work with Lego from Snapchat.Connected lens

Connected Lenses allows users to share their lens experience with friends wherever they are. The first ConnectLense allows two or more users to come together to create a lego kit in AR mode. The ability to create these lenses will be added to the company’s LensStudio tools.

Any developer in the world can actually start creating an experience. Today we have the first experience of launching with Lego, but anyone can create these experiences after that. Qi Pan, Snap’s director of computer vision engineering, told indianexpress.com over the phone that he is sharing his AR experience.

Pan explained how the Lego experience works. “We make Lego blocks on the desk in front of us, but we make the same Lego blocks on the floor of the living room. Therefore, the virtual space is shared, but we are in different physical environments. And in the same place. There is a lens connected to. Here, both are actually in the same physical location and you will see the same thing, Pan explained.

He also added that the lens works as long as ARCore is activated on Android and ARKit is activated on iOS. According to Snap, it doesn’t matter if one user is using a slow device. Users should be able to see what others are doing almost instantly with these lenses. According to Snap, the tool will be available to all creators as part of Lens Studio 4.0.

