Women in Tech: “Diversity, creativity and innovation come together.”





A Research study by the National Center for Women & Information Technology showed that gender diversity provides certain benefits to technology settings. This can explain why tech companies are starting to invest in initiatives aimed at increasing the number of female applicants and hiring them in a more effective way. Give them the opportunity to hold them longer and move forward. But is that enough?

Two years ago, we launched the Diversity Series, which aims to draw attention to the most exciting and powerful women in the tech scene. Today, I would like to meet Sigal Shaked, co-founder and CTO of Datomize.

Women’s Technology Today: Sigal Shaked, Co-Founder and CTO, Datomize

With a PhD in Software and Systems Engineering, Sigal Shaked has over 15 years of experience as a researcher and implementer of enterprise data solutions. Founded last year on the basis of her research and patent-pending technology, Datomize fuels machine learning models used to detect fraud, limit risk, offer hyperpersonalized offers, and more. Provide your organization with the data you need.

Datomize successfully generates 3 million datasets in 3 hours for leading global banks, with complex data structures that are fully compliant and reflect real customer data at the scale and speed required by global organizations. It has a function to generate. Sigal is a women’s role model that defines the future of new disruptive technologies that can pioneer new innovations, take the lead as CTO, and bring real value to businesses in today’s data-driven world.

When did you become interested in technology?

I think I was an Army officer when I was about 19 years old. After years of manual workarounds to overcome the limitations of the applications I use on a daily basis, I found myself writing a letter asking for a better application.

Then, at the age of 22, we discussed which degree to pursue (architecture, neuroscience, software engineering). When I read the syllabus of the Department of Information Systems Engineering, I noticed that I was writing a design requirement, and I really liked it. That’s why I chose the technology path. Since then, Im has traveled wherever the road leads me, making occasional junctions and U-turns.

How did you get to your career path?

My university has devised a new program to get a master’s degree. This was a convenient excuse to postpone the decision to choose a career path, as I still didn’t know what I wanted to do when I grew up (spoilers: I can say the same thing today. ). My treatise study made me crazy about AI, and from that moment I wasn’t completely sure what I wanted to do, but I knew it was always related to AI. ..

Did you have any support from your family and friends? Do you have a role model?

As a kid, education has always been a very high priority for my family, closely managed by my mother and had clear KPIs (grades above 95, scientific profession should be clearly prioritized). .. Only when I got a master’s degree and got a job, I was released from the burden of these KPIs and lurked in the depths of my heart. My childhood friend also played an important role in considering me as “a group genius and I was convinced that I could do everything, so they were able to partially convince me.” Played.

I have seen many good and bad role models among managers and colleagues. Good things don’t necessarily mean that you want to be, because you can’t be different from what you really are, but you want to talk to them when you face new challenges. The bad role model also had a significant impact on my success. They make me more sensitive to others and help me draw my own red line of limits that I can’t cross. No matter how much we evolve, we promise to keep our basic values ​​and principles.

Has anyone tried to stop you from learning and progressing in your professional life?

Not directly, but the various roles I feel limit me. My recommendation is to avoid positions that do not include learning and growth elements. Also, if you feel stuck or your treading water is too long, it’s a good time to take the courage to get out of the comfort zone and change your career.

When it comes to timing, my husband was the main earner, so I think it was actually easy for me as a woman to return to the PhD later.

A day of Shigal’s life

CTO and co-founder of Datomize. Generate synthetic data to provide high quality data to AI. As this is a young and growing start-up, my role shifts from one stage to another in the company. Initially, building a team to interview many candidates for different technologies and R & D roles in a conference to set the architecture to use, many validation sessions with potential clients, and code for the initial algorithm. Focused on the description.

We are growing so rapidly that in just one year since its inception, we have many sales and POC sessions to manage our team (16 employees), manage product versions, and ensure. Participation has become my role. The benefits of what we are doing are communicated to the field as much as possible.

What are you most proud of in your career?

I’ve had a lot of pride throughout my career, so it’s hard to choose. To me, declaring achievement feels like the end of a journey while I’m still in the middle of it. So I still don’t want to honk my horn. Today, I am proud to be able to address challenges that I find far beyond my capabilities.

Why isn’t there more women in the tech industry?

I think motherhood is influencing this fast-paced, demanding technology industry. The new generation is more aware of work-life balance than my generation, so I think we can overcome this difficulty. It would be much more attractive for women to enter the industry and be promoted to senior technical positions if they could pursue a career in the industry without a fulfilling time dilemma with their children.

Can you list some of the challenges (or obstacles) facing tech women?

One of the obstacles I faced during my journey was the lack of soft skills to put myself in my position and convince my manager that I was right when I was convinced that I was right. Some men have their own prejudices about the knowledge women can have about technical issues. Perhaps because I didn’t meet enough women with technical expertise, I can get the feeling that this woman standing in front of me should be, despite being a woman. heard.

Another major obstacle is how to ensure that children continue to give their work the same amount of time and energy they had before they entered my life. Working days end much earlier than before, forcing you to spend long nights to make up for those hours. You miss sleep time that can adversely affect your concentration. Don’t get me wrong. My two kids are and will continue to be my best work, but balancing and enjoying the two worlds is always a challenge.

Would our world be different if more women worked at STEM?

Indeed, I believe diversity, creativity, and innovation go together.

Men and women often have different perspectives and perspectives so that they can work together to make something better. It also helps keep your organization’s culture healthier. By working with people who are completely different from us, we respect and belong to the same group at work, learning to embrace cultures we didn’t really know before, and being diverse. Bridging social groups.

The debate about diversity is gaining momentum. How long does it take to see the results of the current discussion?

It takes time for change to occur. I think decision makers play a very important role here. Decision makers need to determine the perception of diversity from the beginning. Changing large groups will be much more difficult.

Even with Datomize, which has only 16 employees, it is already difficult to balance men and women. It would have been much easier if we had focused on this balance from the first hire.

What advice (and tips) do you offer to women who want a high-tech career?

We strongly recommend that you use your first year in the industry wisely. Learn as much as you can and choose a role that you can absorb. Don’t be lazy or spoiled. Do whatever your organization needs. Not only will this be a great opportunity, but you will also discover your true passion. This is true for both genders, but as a woman, it is likely that there will be a time limit when starting to raise a family, so it is better to take advantage of these first years as much as possible.

The technology industry is fascinating and has so many different roles. Some really need more technical depth, others need a more customer-oriented approach, so I really believe that every woman can find her place in the high-tech world.

