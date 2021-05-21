Microsoft releases preview version of KB5003212 update for Windows 10





Microsoft released a new update for Windows 10, version 1909, about a week and a half after this edition of the operating system went out of service.

KB5003212 is a preview version of the cumulative update and is currently available as an optional installation prior to a wider release. Although a non-security patch, this is still a significant update with a number of significant fixes.

reference:

Microsoft points out that KB5003212 addresses an issue where users are unable to receive geolocation and touch devices with multiple monitor settings. This update also fixes an issue that mutes calls during transfer.

This update does not have any major known issues (it is a recurring issue with certificate loss and can be easily fixed in the Microsoft 365 desktop client app).

The following is a complete list of changes shared by Microsoft in the update support documentation:

Addresses an issue with just-in-time (JIT) behavior in jscript9.dll. Addresses an issue that could cause the device to stop responding during a hybrid shutdown. Addresses an issue that prevents the touch device from functioning as multiple serial mice. Monitor the situation. Addresses a safe mode issue that prevents users from signing in when web sign-in is enabled. Addresses an issue in the Active Directory (AD) admin center that displays an error when listing many organizational units (OUs) or container objects. PowerShell transcription is enabled. The error message is “Collection changed after the enumerator was instantiated”. Addresses issues with devices configured using mobile device management (MDM) RestrictedGroups, LocalUsersAndGroups, or UserRights policies. After using MDM to delete a configuration profile with a policy, these devices continue to receive the policy incorrectly. As a result, users of the affected device may exhibit incorrect group membership, User Rights assignments, or other symptoms. This issue occurs after installing Windows Update after October 20, 2020. Addresses an issue that takes too long to process after sending the autopilot reset command. Addresses an issue that could cause the application installer to fail. This issue occurs when you enable Address Space Layout Randomization (ASLR) using the PowerShell command set-processmitigation -system -enableforcerelocateimages. Addresses an issue where BitLocker encryption cannot be applied automatically using Group Policy. This issue occurs on an external drive that has an active boot partition in the Master Boot Record (MBR). Addresses a PKU2U memory leak issue that causes the cluster node to run out of memory. Addresses an issue where DNS updates cannot be registered in A records. PTR when the Azure virtual machine is updated against the corporate DNS zone. Addresses an issue where users are unable to receive geolocation information even if all geolocation UI settings are properly enabled and the device includes a location sensor. Addresses an issue with muting the phone. Addresses per-user profile issues that occur after you set up a Group Policy object. Allows you to create all user profiles disabled. After restarting the device, Wi-Fi does not automatically reconnect when using the per-user profile. Addresses an issue where the task does not work properly when conditions are set. Start only if the task has the following network connections available: Address a memory leak. This can occur in some Remote Desktop screen sharing scenarios. Addresses PerfMon API issues that can cause handle leaks that degrade performance. Update delivery optimization to accept custom ports in your DOCacheHost configuration. Promote the new domain controller to enable the Active Directory Recycle Bin feature. Addresses an issue where the Resource Host Subsystem (RHS) is unable to register network name resources with Domain Name System (DNS). As a result, Event ID 1196 is displayed. Addresses a timing issue where RemoteApp may intermittently duplicate characters typed on the local keyboard or pasted from the Windows clipboard.

Updates can be downloaded from the Microsoft Catalog.

Image Credit: tanuha2001 / Shutterstock

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos